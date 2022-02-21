U.S. markets closed

Biosion, Inc. Appoints Joel Edwards, MBA, as Chief Business Officer

·3 min read

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a global clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Joel Edwards as chief business officer. In this position, he is responsible for strategic leadership over all aspects of the company's global business development and alliance management activities. He will report to Dr. Mingjiu Chen, chief executive officer (CEO). Prior to joining Biosion, Mr. Edwards was most recently vice president of corporate strategy and operations at Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

"We are delighted to welcome Joel to our executive leadership team in this important role as we continue to expand global business development and alliances," said Dr. Mingjiu Chen, founder, chairman and CEO of Biosion. "Joel's deep understanding of the biotechnology business, coupled with his successful track record in corporate deal-making and alliance management, will be instrumental in driving Biosion's next stage of global growth. We look forward to leveraging his experience as we continue to maximize the potential of our powerful drug discovery engine and further advance our innovative pipeline into the clinic."

"I look forward to working with the team to execute on Biosion's vision to bring new breakthrough therapies to patients globally by forming strategic partnerships with industry leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies," said Mr. Edwards. "Biosion has the tools and talent in place to rapidly grow its pipeline that includes innovative approaches to treat unmet needs. I'm excited to contribute to this important inflection point in the Biosion's history and future growth as a premier in global for global biotech company."

Mr. Edwards brings to Biosion nearly 25 years of broad pharmaceutical industry experience in business development, alliance management, and corporate development. During his 13 years at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, he was responsible for bringing in greater than $3.5B in partnership R&D revenue and led the M&A activities when Ionis purchased its subsidiary company. Mr. Edwards also managed collaborations while at Ionis and Valeant resulting in four marketing approvals and commercial launches with large pharma partners. Prior to Ionis, he worked in alliance and portfolio management roles while at Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Edwards holds a M.B.A. from Colorado State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University.

About Biosion, Inc.

Biosion is a global clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative biologics to address resistant, relapsed and residual disease for patients worldwide. Established in 2017, Biosion has assembled a world-class team with extensive global biologics development experience, and built an oncology and auto-immune focused pipeline of innovative biologics through its internally-derived proprietary technologies, including the H3 antibody discovery platform, SynAb™ synergistic antibody platform, SynTracer™ HT-endocytosis platform, and Flexibody™ bispecific platform and external source of innovation. The lead asset BSI-045B (anti-TSLP mAb) is currently in a global phase I clinical trial, with multiple assets expected to reach the clinic in 2022. Biosion has operations in the US, Australia and China. The mission of Biosion is to discover and develop innovative biologics through the synergy of great science, cutting-edge technologies and superior craftmanship for patients worldwide.

Biosion has global collaborations with Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX), Chiatai Tianqing (CTTQ, subsidiary of Sino Biopharm, HK:1177) and OBI Pharma (TWO:4174) and is actively seeking global partners who are interested in licensing, partnership or co-development opportunities. For more information and full pipeline details, please visit www.biosion.com.

Media and Investor Contact:
Frank Liu, Ph.D.
Senior Director, Business Development
Biosion USA, Inc.
Phone: +1-302-998-5126
E-mail: Frank.Liu@Biosion.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosion-inc-appoints-joel-edwards-mba-as-chief-business-officer-301486215.html

SOURCE Biosion, Inc.

