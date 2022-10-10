U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.25
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,333.00
    -20.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,071.50
    -30.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    -0.72 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.80
    -24.50 (-1.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.41 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.97
    +2.45 (+8.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1065
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5170
    +0.1870 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,340.79
    -141.67 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.26
    -13.77 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.35
    -17.74 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

BioStem to Present at the Dawson James Securities 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
·4 min read
BioStem Technologies, Inc.
BioStem Technologies, Inc.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental derived tissue allografts, today announced that Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Dawson James Securities 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. Company management will also meet with investors in 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Dawson James representative.

Dawson James Securities 2022 Small Cap Growth Conference
When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 1:30-1:55PM EDT
Location: Track 2 – Preserve Ballroom B
Webcast: Dawson James Securities Conference Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the above webcast link. An archived recording of BioStem’s presentation at the conference will be available under the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website and will be available for 90 days.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain® processing method. BioRetain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes VENDAJETM, VENDAJETM AC, and VENDAJETM OPTIC. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
Email: info@biostemtech.com
Twitter: @BSEM_Tech
Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Investor Relations:
Russo Partners, LLC
Maxim Jacobs, CFA
12 West 27th Street, 4th Floor
New York, NY 10001
T: 646-942-5591
Maxim.Jacobs@russopartnersllc.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief

  • Bullish XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their CN¥30m bet

    The recent 17% drop in XPeng Inc.'s ( NYSE:XPEV ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CN¥30m worth of...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.