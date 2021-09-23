Biosurfactants Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The report presents a detailed picture of the overall global surfactant market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosurfactants market size is expected to increase by USD 3.72 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Biosurfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The biosurfactants market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies increasing global industrial waste as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Detergents, Cosmetics, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The growing demand for environment-friendly products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biosurfactants market during the forecast period.

The biosurfactants market covers the following areas:

Biosurfactants Market Sizing

Global Surfactant Market Forecast

Global Surfactant Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Boruta-Zachem SA

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corp.

Lion Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

Saraya Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Natural Surfactants Market - Global natural surfactants market is segmented by application (detergents, personal care, industrial cleaning, olfield chemicals, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Low Foam Surfactants Market - Global low foam surfactants market is segmented by application (home and personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and dairy cleaning, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Boruta-Zachem SA

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Kaneka Corp.

Lion Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

Saraya Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosurfactants-market-by-application-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301382721.html

SOURCE Technavio