Biosurfactants Market by Application and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The report presents a detailed picture of the overall global surfactant market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosurfactants market size is expected to increase by USD 3.72 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The biosurfactants market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing global industrial waste as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Detergents, Cosmetics, Industrial cleaners, Food processing, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The growing demand for environment-friendly products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biosurfactants market during the forecast period.
The biosurfactants market covers the following areas:
Biosurfactants Market Sizing
Global Surfactant Market Forecast
Global Surfactant Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd.
BASF SE
Boruta-Zachem SA
Clariant International Ltd.
Croda International Plc
Evonik Industries AG
Kaneka Corp.
Lion Corp.
PPG Industries Inc.
Saraya Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Natural Surfactants Market - Global natural surfactants market is segmented by application (detergents, personal care, industrial cleaning, olfield chemicals, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Low Foam Surfactants Market - Global low foam surfactants market is segmented by application (home and personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, food and dairy cleaning, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Allied Carbon Solutions Co. Ltd.
BASF SE
Boruta-Zachem SA
Clariant International Ltd.
Croda International Plc
Evonik Industries AG
Kaneka Corp.
Lion Corp.
PPG Industries Inc.
Saraya Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosurfactants-market-by-application-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301382721.html
SOURCE Technavio