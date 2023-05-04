Biosurfactants Market Estimated to Reach USD 6.04 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 5.4%
The global biosurfactants market covered major segments By Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides, Phospholipids, Polymeric, and Others), By Application (Household Cleaners, Industrial and Institutional Cleaners, Personal Care, Agrochemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029.
Pune, India, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report titled "Biosurfactants Market Size, Share Growth and Forecast 2022-2029" by Fortune Business Insights™, the biosurfactants market had a valuation of USD 3.96 billion in 2021. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2022-2029 period, reaching USD 6.04 billion in 2029 from USD 4.18 billion in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing crude oil recovery activities, which is expected to boost the market's presence.
Drivers & Restraints
Increasing Environmental Concerns & Rising Crude Oil Recovery Activities to Augment Growth
The biosurfactants market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period, driven by various factors. One such factor is the increasing consumption of surface-active agents found in products like detergents, toothpaste, and shampoos, which is directly related to population growth. Additionally, concerns about ecological issues in rivers, wastewater treatment facilities, and seas are expected to contribute to the demand for biosurfactants. Technological advancements that improve contamination removal and an expanding list of potential applications will also increase the market's footprint.
However, the growth of the market is expected to be limited during the forecast period due to hindrances in biosurfactant production.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Biosurfactants Report:
Jeneil (U.S.)
Evonik Industries (Germany)
AGAE Technologies (U.S.)
Glycosurf (U.S.)
Tensiogreen (U.S.)
Stepan Company (U.S.)
Holiferm (U.K.)
Competitive Landscape:
Collaborative Strategies & Heavy R&D Activities to Enable Players to Exert Prominence
The sector of biosurfactants is concentrated with key industries such as Evonik Industries, AGAE Technologies, Jeneil, and Stepan Company dominating the market. These players are focused on adjusting their product prices and are often segmented by the characteristics of their products. For gaining a competitive edge over each other, players are increasing their market share by engaging in various strategies, such as mergers & collaborations, in a bid to promote additional sales. Other players are focused on investing heavily with their R&D departments to develop a higher degree of products.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022-2029
Forecast CAGR
5.4%
2029 Value Projection
USD 6.04 Billion
Market Size in 2022
USD 4.18 Billion
Historical Data
2018-2020
No. of Pages
156
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
Segments Covered
Regions Covered
Biosurfactants Market Growth Drivers
Collaborative Strategies & Heavy Research and development Activities to Enable Players to Exert Prominence
Increased Usage of Cleaning & Sanitation Substances to Aid Growth
Segmentation:
Based on type, the market is divided into lipopeptides, glycolipids, polymeric, phospholipids, and others.
By application, the market is broken down into industrial and institutional cleaners, household cleaners, oil & petroleum, food processing, personal care, agrochemicals, and others.
In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Report Coverage
The report focuses on several crucial factors, including dominant players, products, and raw materials, among others. It also provides valuable insights into current market trends and anticipated future advancements. Moreover, the report encompasses a broad range of factors that are projected to significantly impact the market.
Regional Insights
Europe to Hold Dominance in Market During Forecast Period due to Rising Awareness About the Usage of Green Surfactant Alternatives
The global biosurfactants market was dominated by Europe in 2021, as the region held the largest market share. This was mainly due to the increased use of industrial biotechnology and growing awareness about the benefits of green surfactants. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations regarding chemical consumption is expected to drive market penetration in the region.
North America will occupy a significant market share during the forecast period due to rising consumer preferences toward the negative impact of chemical surfactants post decomposition coupled with increased spending on well-being and hygiene. Rising demand from the petroleum & oil sector will increase the footprint of the market.
