Biosurfactants Market worth $1.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosurfactants Market size will grow to USD 1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Biosurfactants can be defined as the surface-active biomolecules produced by microorganisms with a wide range of applications. Biosurfactants are surface-active compounds produced by the biologically available raw materials through microbial fermentation. They are 100% biodegradable and exhibit superior foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and dispersing properties. Biosurfactants act as secondary metabolites accumulating at the air/water or oil/water interfaces, forming micellar aggregates by reducing the surface tension.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=163644922 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosurfactants Market"
178 – Tables
53 – Figures
196 – Pages

Glycolipids is the largest biosurfactants material of biosurfactants market.

Glycolipids are the well-known and most studied type of low-molecular-weight biosurfactants. They are composed of carbohydrates (hydrophilic moiety) linked with either hydroxy aliphatic acids or long-chain fatty acids (hydrophobic moiety). These linkages remain intact with the means of an ester or ether group. Glycolipids comprise oligos or monosaccharides along with lipid moieties. The saccharide part can consist of mannose, glucose, galactosesulfate, glucuronic acid, rhamnose, or galactose moieties, whereas the lipid moiety consists of either hydroxyl fatty acids or fatty alcohols and unsaturated or saturated fatty alcohols.

Personal care is projected to be the fastest growing application of the biosurfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Biosurfactants are mainly used in cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and other personal care products. During the production of personal care products, biosurfactants are utilized for cleansing, moisturizing, emulsifying, foaming, water binding capacity, and dispersing UV filters. In cosmetics, biosurfactants find applications in body washes, eye shadows, lotions, hair products, acne treatment, lip color, anti-wrinkle products, skin smoothing, and deodorants.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=163644922

Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for biosurfactants during the forecast period

The major applications of biosurfactants in Europe are detergents and personal care, owing to the huge R&D activities being undertaken by researchers to develop innovative biomaterials. Industrial growth and increasing consumer awareness toward more environmentally friendly and sustainable products are primarily driving the biosurfactants market in Europe. Moreover, the growing investments in the manufacturing industry in Germany are contributing to the increased demand for biosurfactants in the region.

The key market players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier (China), Biotensidon GmbH (Germany), Saraya Co., Ltd. (Japan), Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Jeneil Biotech, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Holiferm Limited (UK), Solvay S.A. (Belgium) and others .

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=163644922

Browse Adjacent Markets: Green Bio Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Surfactants Market by Type (Anionic, Non-Ionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Textile, Elastomers & Plastics, Agrochemicals, and Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biosurfactant-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/biosurfactant.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosurfactants-market-worth-1-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301613012.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

