Biosurgery Market by Product and Geography | Global Forecast to 2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosurgery market size is expected to increase by USD 4.81 bn during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Biosurgery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The biosurgery market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the increasing number of surgical procedures as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall biosurgery market size.

The Global Biosurgery Market is segmented by Product (soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, bone graft substitutes, surgical sealants, adhesives, and adhesion barriers) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The constant technological advances will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biosurgery market covers the following areas:

Biosurgery Market Size
Biosurgery Market Forecast
Biosurgery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Co.

  • CSL Ltd.

  • Getinge AB

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Stryker Corp.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Robotic Surgery System Market - Global robotic surgery system market is segmented by product (instruments and accessories, system, and services), end-user (hospitals and ASCs), application (gynecology, general surgery, urology, cardiac surgery, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Suture Anchor Market - Global suture anchor market is segmented by type (knotted and knotless), material (biocomposite, PEEK, metallic, bioabsorbable, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface

  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition

  • Market sizing 2019

  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market Outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product

  • Comparison by product

  • Soft-tissue attachments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Hemostatic agents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Bone graft substitutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Surgical sealants and adhesives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Adhesion barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological advances

  • Enhanced pipeline products

  • Funding for the development of innovative products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.

  • CSL Ltd.

  • Getinge AB

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Stryker Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosurgery-market-by-product-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2024--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301381008.html

SOURCE Technavio

