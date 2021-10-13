U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

Biosurgery Market size worth $ 21,056 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The rising clearance of Biosurgery products by regulatory authorities and the availability of multifunctional products that accelerate healing and help reduce post-surgical recovery duration are expected to drive the Market over the predicted years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biosurgery Market" By Type (Sealants, Adhesion Barriers, Soft Tissue Attachments), By Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biosurgery Market size was valued at USD 12,819 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21,056 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=27250

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biosurgery Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Biosurgery Market Overview

A patient losing blood during surgery is a concern for both the surgeon and anesthetist. Estimation of precise blood loss is crucial because underestimation may lead to significant complications, and overestimation and unnecessary transfusion may increase complications and mortality. The leading cause of potentially preventable death among trauma patients is uncontrolled post-traumatic bleeding, about 75% of all trauma patients with bleeding present with coagulopathy on hospital admission. This patient has a significantly increased number of multiple organ failures and death than patients with similar injury patterns without coagulopathy. Appropriate trauma patient management with massive bleeding, defined here as the loss of one blood volume within 24 hours, includes the early identification of potential bleeding sources followed by prompt measures to minimize blood loss, restore tissue perfusion and achieve hemodynamic stability. Confounding factors include pre-medication, co-morbidities, and physical parameters that contribute to a coagulopathy state.

People who experience significant injury and trauma may lose blood very quickly, such as in a car accident. Losing an excessive amount of blood is a hemorrhagic shock. Doctors categorize hemorrhagic shock into four based on how much blood is lost. Class IV can be fatal. Mild to moderate blood loss can be managed with crystalloid or colloid infusions alone. However, with increasing loss, dilutional anemia and later dilutional coagulopathy sets in. Also, plasma substitutes may directly affect the coagulation system, mainly if used in volumes >1.5L. Various biosurgery products, like hemostatic agents and surgical sealants, are finding substantial adoption as substitutes for conventional sutures and staples during surgeries to control bleeding and cover the wound when the use of traditional products is impractical or inadequate. Thus, the rising need for effective blood loss management in patients drives global biosurgery market growth.

Key Developments in Biosurgery Market

  • In September 2021, Tissue Regenix, the regenerative medical technology company, announced the launch of DermaPure® Meshed and VNEWTM, both line extensions to the Company's BioSurgery division, utilizing Tissue Regenix's patented decellularisation Technology.

  • In May 2019, Tela Bio, Inc. and Agro Biosurgery limited announced that they had received the "C.E." mark for the commercial sale of "OviTex Reinforced Bio Scaffold."

  • In April 2021, Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a Soft tissue regeneration company, launched a new product named Myriad Morcells™, a morcellized (powder) format of Myriad Matrix™ that easily conforms to optimize contact with irregular wound beds.

The major players in the market are Baxter International, Inc., R. Bard, Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Stryker Corporation, Kuros Biosciences Ltd., Cryolife, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biosurgery Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Biosurgery Market, By Type

  • Biosurgery Market, By Application

  • Biosurgery Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Surgical Robots Market By Component (Surgical systems, Accessories and Services), By Surgery Type (Gynecological surgery, Urological surgery, Neurosurgery), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (Ascs) Market By Product and Services (Clinical Solutions, Non-Clinical Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services), By Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), By Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Powered Surgical Instruments Market By Product (Power Source & Control, Accessories, Handpiece), By Power Source (Battery-Powered Instruments, Electric Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments), By Application (ENT Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market By Type (Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments), By Procedure (Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 microsurgical instrument manufacturers: Tailoring finest nanotechnology with medical science

Visualize Biosurgery Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us:
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosurgery-market-size-worth--21-056-million-globally-by-2028-at-6-4-cagr-verified-market-research-301399388.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

