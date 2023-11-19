BioSyent (CVE:RX) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.04

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) will pay a dividend of CA$0.04 on the 15th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BioSyent's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, BioSyent was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BioSyent Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

BioSyent Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that BioSyent has grown earnings per share at 6.8% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that BioSyent has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for BioSyent that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

