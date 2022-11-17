U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.79
    -32.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.83
    -39.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,183.66
    -174.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.31
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0392
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    -0.1070 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4400
    -0.0680 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,712.80
    -108.19 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.17
    -6.70 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.19
    -18.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,955.62
    -72.68 (-0.26%)
     

BioSyent Releases Q3 and YTD 2022 Financial Results

BioSyent Inc.
·6 min read
BioSyent Inc.
BioSyent Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Key highlights include:  

  • Third quarter (Q3) 2022 Total Company Net Revenues of $6,790,971 increased by 2% versus Q3 2021

    • Q3 2022 Total Company Net Revenues adjusted for discontinued brands increased by 9% versus Q3 2021 (excluding discontinued Aguettant System® and Cysview® brands)

  • Year-to-date (YTD) 2022 Total Company Net Revenues of $20,463,257 decreased by 4% versus YTD 2021

    • YTD 2022 Total Company Net Revenues adjusted for discontinued brands increased by 1% versus YTD 2021 (excluding discontinued Aguettant System® and Cysview® brands)

  • Q3 2022 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues from continuing brands of $6,371,751 increased by 7% versus Q3 2021 (excluding discontinued Aguettant System® and Cysview® brands)

  • YTD 2022 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues from continuing brands of $18,962,820 increased by 4% versus YTD 2021(excluding discontinued Aguettant System® and Cysview® brands)

  • Q3 2022 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues were $nil as compared to $nil for Q3 2021

  • YTD 2022 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $565,787 decreased by 57% versus YTD 2021

  • Q3 2022 EBITDA1 of $1,949,019 decreased by 15% versus Q3 2021

  • YTD 2022 EBITDA1 of $5,864,964 decreased by 5% versus YTD 2021

  • Q3 2022 Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) of $1,453,042 decreased by 16% versus Q3 2021

  • YTD 2022 NIAT of $4,258,829 decreased by 3% versus YTD 2021

  • Q3 2022 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 21% compares to 26% in Q3 2021

  • YTD 2022 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 21% compares to 21% in YTD 2021

  • Q3 2022 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.12 was $0.01 lower than Q3 2021 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.13

  • YTD 2022 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.34 was equal to YTD 2021 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.34

  • Fully Diluted EPS for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.49 as compared to $0.39 for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2021

  • Return on Equity for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2022 was 19% as compared to 18% for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2021

  • During YTD 2022, repurchased for cancellation a total of 361,000 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

“We saw growth from both established brands and launch brands in our Canadian pharmaceutical business during the third quarter, with double and triple-digit unit sales growth from our launch brands, Tibella® and Combogesic®, respectively,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “BioSyent posted its 49th consecutive profitable quarter in Q3 2022 even as we continued to invest in growth and portfolio diversification with focused selling and marketing investment in existing products as well as development and pre-launch investment in new products. Launch preparations are underway for a new women’s health product as well as a new FeraMAX® Pd product to be introduced to the Canadian market in 2023. While these investments will create short-term pressure on profitability in the fourth quarter of 2022, we look forward to the revenue growth these investments will provide starting next year. Even as we continue to focus investment in our strategic priorities of long-term growth and portfolio diversification, we strive to concurrently return capital to shareholders through share buybacks in our ongoing NCIB program and through cash dividends.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 2022 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q3-22/.

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 will be posted on www.sedar.com on November 16, 2022.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,099,661 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc.

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In Canadian Dollars

Q3 2022

 

Q3 2021

 

% Change

 

YTD 2022

 

YTD 2021

 

% Change

 

Net Revenues

6,790,971

 

6,690,419

 

2%

 

20,463,257

 

21,399,562

 

-4%

 

Cost of Goods Sold

1,181,522

 

1,433,239

 

-18%

 

3,798,982

 

4,583,301

 

-17%

 

Gross Profit

5,609,449

 

5,257,180

 

7%

 

16,664,275

 

16,816,261

 

-1%

 

Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs

3,630,154

 

3,057,582

 

19%

 

10,885,674

 

10,984,378

 

-1%

 

Net Income Before Tax

1,979,295

 

2,199,598

 

-10%

 

5,778,601

 

5,831,883

 

-1%

 

Tax (including Deferred Tax)

526,253

 

478,278

 

10%

 

1,519,772

 

1,428,121

 

6%

 

Net Income After Tax

1,453,042

 

1,721,320

 

-16%

 

4,258,829

 

4,403,762

 

-3%

 

Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues

21%

 

26%

 

 

21%

 

21%

 

 

EBITDA

1,949,019

 

2,293,173

 

-15%

 

5,864,964

 

6,144,581

 

-5%

 

EBITDA % to Net Revenues

29%

 

34%

 

 

29%

 

29%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

BioSyent Inc.

 

Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

 

 

AS AT

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

% Change

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

27,784,645

 

$

28,211,670

 

-2

%

Trade and other receivables

 

3,391,784

 

 

2,787,305

 

22

%

Inventory

 

4,170,044

 

 

2,204,331

 

89

%

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

361,484

 

 

456,034

 

-21

%

Loans receivable – current

 

66,519

 

 

420,104

 

-84

%

CURRENT ASSETS

 

35,774,476

 

 

34,079,444

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment

 

1,800,526

 

 

1,931,569

 

-7

%

Intangible assets

 

943,014

 

 

874,026

 

8

%

Loans receivable - non current

 

348,133

 

 

183,201

 

90

%

Deferred tax asset

 

148,958

 

 

99,216

 

50

%

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

 

3,240,631

 

 

3,088,012

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

39,015,017

 

$

37,167,456

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

$

4,514,228

 

$

4,137,266

 

9

%

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

1,505,634

 

 

1,475,264

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long term debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

0

%

Total Equity

 

32,995,245

 

 

31,554,926

 

5

%

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

39,015,107

 

$

37,167,456

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Recommended Stories