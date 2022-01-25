U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,356.25
    -47.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,989.00
    -264.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,261.25
    -239.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.40
    -18.30 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.73
    +0.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8500
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,084.06
    +782.30 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    819.34
    +8.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,917.98
    -670.39 (-2.43%)
     

Biotalys Achieves Breakthrough in Protein Expression Increasing Commercial Potential for its first BioFungicide Evoca

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biotalys
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTLS.BR

Next generation of Evoca products provides commercial potential at 2026 horizon

Ghent, Belgium, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Biotalys Achieves Breakthrough in Protein Expression Increasing Commercial Potential for its first BioFungicide Evoca

Next generation of Evoca products provides commercial potential at 2026 horizon

Ghent, BELGIUM 25 January 2022, 07:00 CETBiotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announced it has achieved a breakthrough in protein expression of the bioactive ingredient of its first biocontrol product Evoca™*. The breakthrough announced today has the potential to transform Evoca from a market calibration tool into a product providing commercial value at competitive efficacy and cost to growers at the horizon of 2026, pending field trial studies, registration and upscaling. The company is evaluating the impact on its current activities and will communicate implications in due course.

Significant increase in production level of bioactive ingredient for Evoca

Biotalys’ first protein-based biocontrol Evoca aims at helping growers to protect crops such as strawberries, grapes and other high value fruits and vegetables against Botrytis and Powdery Mildew in integrated pest management programs. Based on existing production costs, this biofungicide has been developed as a market calibration product, pending registration approval first in the United States by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which is expected in the second half of 2022. Market calibration within high value crops in the U.S. market is the purpose of an agreement that Biotalys recently entered into with Biobest.

Building on Biotalys’ AGROBODY Foundry™ technology platform, the company’s strain engineering and manufacturing teams have now used its state-of-the-art protein expression toolbox to achieve more than 500% increase in production, representing an unprecedented achievement for the active protein of Evoca in the yeast Pichia pastoris. The company continues to work with leading industry players in the synthetic biology field to further develop enhanced production methods exploring a broad variety of fermentation hosts. Biotalys intends to leverage this significant improvement and the method of producing AGROBODY™ bioactives to expand its intellectual property portfolio.

“Biotalys is excited about this result and very proud of the team innovation effort and creativity to boost expression levels through the application of different components of Biotalys’ biotech toolbox,” commented Luc Maertens, COO of Biotalys. “While continuing to optimise internally the protein expression, we are currently in parallel validating this result at scale with our manufacturing partners and believe a next generation of Evoca, based on the same AGROBODY bioactive, with substantially higher production efficiencies, now has the potential to create a product at commercial value at competitive efficacy and cost for growers.”

* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

Telephone: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

Email: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

Important Notice

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words ‘aim’, 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.


Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

    The Japan Prize Foundation announced the winners of the 2022 Japan prize on January 25. Prof. Katalin Kariko (Hungary/USA) and Prof. Drew Weissman (USA) are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the field of "Materials and Production," and Prof. Christopher Field (USA) has been awarded the Japan Prize in the field of "Biological Production, Ecology/Environment."

  • I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Waterco (ASX:WAT) Passed With Ease

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Despite shrinking by AU$220m in the past week, Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shareholders are still up 67% over 1 year

    Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than...

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Monday’s Market Was a Roller Coaster. These Stocks Came Back the Most.

    Barron's screened the S&P 500 index for the biggest comebacks of the day, based on the percentage-point difference from intraday low levels to each stock's close.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Jumped 36% Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) soared 36% on Monday after the department store chain confirmed that it has received interest from potential acquirers. Kohl's statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value offered to buy the retailer for approximately $9 billion, or $64 a share, in cash. Additionally, Bloomberg reported on Sunday that private equity firm Sycamore Partners also inquired about a possible acquisition of Kohl's. And on Monday, CNBC said Sycamore Partners offered to buy the chain for at least $65 per share.

  • Why Shares of Macy's, Nordstrom, and Dillard's All Rose Sharply on a Terrible Day for Wall Street

    After Kohl's received an unsolicited acquisition offer, investors looked for similar names in the space.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Stocks close higher after mounting colossal comeback

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps the market close after a historic sell-off reversal.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Slipped on Monday

    A lively stock over the past year, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) was sluggish on the stock exchange Monday. In a new research note, he trimmed his target to $203 per share from the previous $209. Referring to two major Alibaba e-commerce platforms, Leung wrote that "There have been signs of continuous uneven sales performance of different product categories and types of merchants on Taobao/Tmall since [the second half of] 2021."

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open flat after volatile session

    U.S. stock futures were little changed in post-market trading Monday after equities staged a historic turnaround at the end of a whipsaw session.

  • Retail Traders Bailed on the Market Right Before Stocks Rebounded

    (Bloomberg) -- Wondering what the force was that turned an orderly decline into a full-blown rout this morning? Mom and pop bailing. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeBitcoin Snaps Slide as Broader Risk Rally Helps to Temper RoutIn a spasm of panicked selling ea

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's December-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Huabao International Holdings Ltd. sank a record 67% in Hong Kong trading after the flavoring and fragrances company disclosed that Chairwoman Chu Lam Yiu was being investigated for suspected disciplinary violations. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMor

  • S&P 500 is close to a correction. Here’s the number it needs to avoid

    Stock benchmarks on Monday head significantly lower, as investors brace for a Federal Reserve gathering early this week that could set the tone for the rest of 2022. Here's the point at which the S&P 500 enters correction.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.