Biotalys Appoints Michiel van Lookeren Campagne to Board of Directors

Biotalys
·3 min read
In this article:
  BTLS.BR
Biotalys
Biotalys

Prominent industry leader strengthens company’s leadership in plant science and technology

Ghent, BELGIUM and Durham, NC, USA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release


Biotalys (Euronext: BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with protein-based biocontrol solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michiel van Lookeren Campagne to its Board of Directors, following its annual shareholders meeting last week.

“We are delighted to welcome Michiel to the board of Biotalys,” commented Simon Moroney, Chairman of Biotalys. “With decades of experience driving scientific advances for the agricultural industry in leadership positions around the globe, Michiel will bring valuable perspectives to the Board in support of the company’s efforts to make protein-based biocontrols a standard part of the crop and food protection toolkit in the years ahead.”

As a pivotal player in innovations in biotechnology, Dr. van Lookeren Campagne held a variety of leadership roles at Syngenta and Bayer. At Syngenta, he was Head of Seeds Research based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and at Bayer CropScience, he headed the research for its BioScience business. Prior to that, he held scientific research roles at Wageningen University & Research Centre (WUR). He currently serves as the Director Agriculture & Food for CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency. He will be relocating back to Europe this summer.

“Biotalys is quickly becoming an important force in the rise of new biological solutions aiming to protect produce from farm to plate and sustainably feed our growing population,” noted Dr. Michiel van Lookeren Campagne. “I look forward to working with the Board and the Biotalys executive team to broaden the impact of its portfolio and ensure that the company earns the global market traction it deserves.”

Michiel van Lookeren Campagne earned his M.S. and PhD in Developmental Biology from Leiden University in the Netherlands. Early in his career, he also served as an Assistant Professor and Associate Research Scientist at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University.

The annual shareholders meeting appointed Dr. van Lookeren Campagne as independent director of Biotalys with effect on 1 June 2022 for a period ending immediately after the ordinary general meeting in 2026.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company protecting crops and food with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

Important Notice

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words ‘aim’, 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.


