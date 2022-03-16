U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,315.50
    +53.50 (+1.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,913.00
    +381.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,687.50
    +235.75 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.10
    +24.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.18
    +0.74 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.60
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.48
    -3.29 (-10.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3050
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,470.82
    +1,757.02 (+4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.55
    +39.28 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.06
    +97.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Biotech Acquisition Company Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 Related to Proposed Merger with Blade Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BIOT
  • BIOTU

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: BIOT) ("BAC"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company affiliated with SPRIM Global Investments, today announced that it has publicly filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a registration statement on Form S-4 relating to its previously announced proposed business combination with Blade Therapeutics, Inc. ("Blade"), a biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, CA.

(PRNewsfoto/Biotech Acquisition Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Biotech Acquisition Company)

BAC and Blade announced their definitive merger agreement on November 8, 2021. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Blade Biotherapeutics, Inc., and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "BBTX." PIPE financing is anchored by leading institutional investors, including Deerfield Management, Pfizer Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, MPM Capital and Osage University Partners.

The registration statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. These documents contain important information about BAC, Blade and the proposed business combination. The registration statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein and in the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus is subject to change.

About Biotech Acquisition Company

Biotech Acquisition Company raised $230 million in its initial public offering in January 2021. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants of BAC trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "BIOT" and "BIOTW," respectively. BAC is a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. BAC believes that a business combination with a company focused on the healthcare sector will complement the background and expertise of SPRIM Global Investments, a global investment firm in the life sciences and healthcare industries, which is an affiliate of BAC and of several members of the management team behind BAC. BAC is led by Dr. Michael Shleifer, its CEO and chairman.

About Blade Therapeutics

Blade Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating, incurable fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases that impact millions of people worldwide. The company has deep expertise in novel biological pathways – including autotaxin / LPA and calpain biology – that are foundational to cell- and tissue-damage responses resulting from protein deposition or aggregation associated with fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Blade expects to advance a differentiated pipeline of oral, small-molecule therapies that include a non-competitive autotaxin inhibitor and inhibitors of dimeric calpains designed for potential treatment of lung, liver and cardiac fibrosis or neurodegenerative diseases. The company's focused approach offers the potential to produce disease-modifying, life-saving therapies. Visit www.blademed.com for more information and follow Blade on LinkedIn.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed business combination between BAC and Blade (the "Transaction"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the Transaction, BAC has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. Promptly after the registration statement is declared effective by the SEC, BAC will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder of BAC as of a record date for the meeting of BAC shareholders to be established for voting on the Transaction. Investors are urged to read these materials (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and any other relevant documents in connection with the Transaction that BAC has filed or will file with the SEC, when they become available, because they do or will contain important information about BAC, Blade, and the Transaction. The preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (when it becomes available) and other relevant materials in connection with the Transaction, and any other documents filed by BAC with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The documents filed by BAC with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge upon written request to Biotech Acquisition Company, 545 West 25th Street, 20th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Participants in the Solicitation

BAC and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from BAC's shareholders with respect to the Transaction and related matters. Information about BAC's directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in BAC and the Transaction will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Transaction when available and will be available free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Blade and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of BAC in connection with the Transaction. Information about Blade's directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Transaction is included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the Transaction and can be obtained free of charge as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities will be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts but rather are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BAC's and Target's respective management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of BAC and the Target. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the Transaction, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined entity or the expected benefits of the Transaction, if not obtained; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other parties; the ability of BAC prior to the Transaction, and the combined entity following the Transaction, to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; costs related to the Transaction; future financial performance of the Company following the Transaction; the ability of the Company to forecast and maintain an adequate rate of revenue growth and appropriately plan its expenses; expectations regarding future expenditures of the Company following the Transaction; the future mix of revenue and effect on gross margins of the Company following the Transaction; the Company's ability to execute its business plans and strategy; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction, including the approval of the definitive merger agreement by the shareholders of BAC, the satisfaction of the minimum cash requirements of the definitive merger agreement following any redemptions by BAC's public shareholders; the risk that the Transaction may not be completed by the stated deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the stated deadline; the inability to complete a PIPE transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against BAC or the Target related to the Transaction; the attraction and retention of qualified directors, officers, employees and key personnel of BAC and the Target prior to the Transaction, and the Company following the Transaction; the ability of the Company to compete effectively in a highly competitive market; neither BAC nor the Target are currently generating revenues and there can be no assurance that following the Transaction, the Company will ever achieve revenues or profitability; the ability to protect and enhance the Target's respective corporate reputation and brand; the impact from future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes in the Target's or the Company's industry; the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for product candidates; whether regulatory authorities determine that additional trials or data are necessary in order to obtain approval; the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for product candidates; the ability to locate and acquire complementary products or product candidates and integrate those into the Company's business; and, the uncertain effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors set forth in documents of BAC filed, or to be filed, with SEC. The foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive.

If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither BAC nor the Target presently know or that BAC and the Target currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect BAC's and the Target's current expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. BAC and the Target anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause BAC's and the Target's assessments to change. However, while BAC and the Target may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, BAC and the Target specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BAC's or the Target's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

(PRNewsfoto/Biotech Acquisition Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Biotech Acquisition Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotech-acquisition-company-announces-public-filing-of-registration-statement-on-form-s-4-related-to-proposed-merger-with-blade-therapeutics-inc-301503802.html

SOURCE Biotech Acquisition Company

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Dow futures climb nearly 300 points as China moves, Fed decision in the spotlight

    U.S. stock futures on Wednesday pointed to an extension of the previous session's rally, as traders wait for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and react to China's statement of support for its markets.

  • 7 Red Flags for DiDi Global's Future

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) was one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2021. China's top ride-hailing company went public at $14 per share last June, and its stock rose to about $18 by the end of that month. A series of unfortunate events subsequently occurred, and DiDi's stock price plunged to less than $2 -- which reduced its market cap from nearly $80 billion to about $8.5 billion.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) began falling a lot sooner than the overall stock market did. Actually, Teladoc's revenue and its revenue per member increased last year despite the reopening of the U.S. economy. Teladoc estimates that it has a $75 billion opportunity within its existing membership base, largely through promoting the use of multiple products.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Alibaba, JD.com and Other China Stocks Soar. Here’s What Sparked the Turnaround.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • U.S. Futures Climb on Ukraine Talks, China Pledge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks surged on Wednesday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its markets. Treasuries and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Covid Stops Work at Tesla Plant. But the Stock Rises Because There Is Good News Too.

    A report says Tesla is halting production at its Shanghai plant amid a rise of Covid variant infections in China. But investors have other things on their minds.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Block, Inc. (SQ)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron FinTech Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.53% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Index, which appreciated 11.03%, and the […]

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Double

    The stock market sell-off this year has created opportunities for investors to buy fast-growing companies at cheap valuations, with Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) being two such stocks that could be bought at mouthwatering multiples right now. Shares of Micron Technology are down 23% in 2022, while Twilio stock has lost half its value so far this year. The growing need for storage across the globe should lead to stronger demand for Micron's memory chips in the future, while Twilio is facilitating a shift from physical call centers to cloud-based contact centers with its application programming interfaces.

  • Michael Price, Who Saw Value in Companies’ Struggles, Dies at 70

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael F. Price, a renowned value investor known for pushing for change at underperforming companies, has died. He was 70.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Says Kyiv Not Serious Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeHe died peacefully in his slee

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”