U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,671.00
    +110.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,803.25
    +68.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.90
    +8.90 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.39
    -0.48 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5230
    +0.5230 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,781.20
    +783.44 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    +20.17 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.98
    +40.51 (+0.14%)
     

Biotheus has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Hansoh Pharma for its EGFR/MET bispecific antibody in the Greater China territory

·4 min read

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheus Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of biologics for oncology and inflammatory diseases, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals, for Biotheus' EGFR/MET bispecific antibody (also known as PM1080) in Greater China, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hansoh will be granted by Biotheus the exclusive rights to develop, commercialize and manufacture PM1080 for the treatment of cancer, and shall assume all the costs accordingly in the territory. In return, Biotheus will receive 50 million CNY and is entitled to receive up to ~1.4 billion CNY for future development, regulatory and commercialization milestones, plus tiered royalty payments based on net sales.

"We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Biotheus." Said Ms. Yun Sun, Managing Director of the Board at Hansoh. "EGFR/MET bispecific antibodies are an instrumental therapeutic option for non-small cell lung cancer and other cancer indications; PM1080, based on its outstanding efficacy, safety and PK profiles in preclinical studies, has best-in-class potential for treating cancer, either alone or in combination with Hansoh's almonertinib. Through this partnership, we believe that we will bring forth rapidly a better therapeutic option to Chinese cancer patients, by utilizing our rich experience and capabilities in the development and commercialization of oncological drugs."

"We really appreciate Hansoh's trust and confidence in us.", said Xiaolin Liu, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Biotheus. "Hansoh is one of the leading oncology pharmaceutical companies in China and this collaboration spurs the synergy between Hansoh's strong development and commercialization capabilities with our rich R&D expertise at Biotheus. The partnership will expedite the development and commercialization of PM1080 in Greater China. Biotheus has robust R&D platforms with 10 programs currently undergoing phase I or II clinical development. We are proud of our current accomplishments within four years of founding Biotheus and will continue our commitment to discover innovative drugs to benefit patients."

About PM1080

PM1080 is an EGFR/MET bispecific antibody under development at Biotheus, who owns global rights to the asset. PM1080 is currently undergoing GLP toxicity studies. Previous preclinical data has shown that PM1080 is safe and efficacious, either alone or in combination with other anti-cancer agents, including EGFR TKIs.

About Biotheus Inc.

Biotheus Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company established in 2018 and is committed to the development and commercialization of novel antibodies and cell therapies, to address the unmet medical needs of patients with oncology and inflammatory diseases worldwide. Since its inception, Biotheus has established multiple top-caliber platforms for antibody discovery and a propriety cell therapy that delivers T cell engagers into the tumor microenvironment to destroy tumor cells. With a well-seasoned development team, Biotheus has built up a robust pipeline inclusive of 10 programs at different stages of clinical development.

For more information about Biotheus, please visit: www.biotheus.com.

About Hansoh Pharmaceuticals

Hansoh Pharma (3692.HK), one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in Greater China and in China, is committed to discovering and developing life-changing medicines to help patients conquer serious diseases and disorders. Hansoh Pharma is supported by over 10,000 dedicated employees in China and the United States. Founded in 1995, Hansoh has fully integrated research and development, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities, supporting leading positions in oncology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, infectious diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and other main therapeutic areas in China. With the support of over 1,400 highly skilled R&D professionals, Hansoh has successfully developed multiple internally discovered drug candidates into NMPA-approved innovative medicines, including Morinidazole (Mailingda, 迈灵达), a third-generation nitroimidazole antibiotic; PEG-Loxenatide (Fulaimei, 孚来美), the first once-weekly long-acting GLP-1 analogue discovered and developed in China for the treatment of diabetes; Flumatinib (Xinfu, 昕福), a second-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor for frontline treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); Almonertinib (Ameile, 阿美乐), a third-generation EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of NSCLC with EGFR mutations; and Tenofovir Amibufenamide (恒沐), the first second-generation oral anti-HBV drug developed in China. Through collaboration and partnership, NMPA has granted approval to Inebilizumab (Xinyue, 昕越), a humanized anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, as a treatment for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

For more information, please visit www.hspharm.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotheus-has-entered-into-a-license-and-collaboration-agreement-with-hansoh-pharma-for-its-egfrmet-bispecific-antibody-in-the-greater-china-territory-301677800.html

SOURCE Biotheus Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lantheus-POINT Biopharma Ink Strategic Collaboration For Cancer Programs

    Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has licensed POINT Biopharma Global Inc's (NASDAQ: PNT) PNT2002 and PNT2003 product candidates. Lantheus will pay a total of $260 million in upfront payments between the two agreements to POINT, with the potential for additional milestone payments of approximately $1.8 billion between the two products based on FDA approval and net sales and commercial milestones. Additionally, Lantheus will pay POINT royalties on net sales of 20% for PNT2002 and 15% for PNT20

  • ‘The Big Short’ author Michael Lewis has been traveling with Sam Bankman-Fried and will write a new book on FTX collapse: report

    Author Michael Lewis has been following former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried around for the past six months and will write a book about the crypto maven known as “SBF,” a new report says. News that the author who wrote “The Big Short” and “Moneyball” was writing about FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried was first reported by The Ankler, after the newsletter published a copy of an email reportedly from CAA that was sent to potential buyers for TV rights to the book. Lewis’s book will highlight the rivalry between Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the email says, and compare the strife between the two to Star Wars characters Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Drug Fails In Phase 3; Here's The Fallout For Biogen, Lilly, Prothena And Others

    Roche said its experimental Alzheimer's treatment failed in two final-phase studies, leading Biogen stock to surge while others crumbled.

  • Moderna Surges On New Omicron Data, Pulling Pfizer, BioNTech Along For The Ride

    Moderna stock popped Monday after the company said its bivalent Covid booster led to a 15-fold jump in omicron-blocking antibodies.

  • Why Moderna Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 4.6% on Monday after the drugmaker released encouraging clinical trial results for its new COVID-19 booster. Moderna has worked to develop variant-specific vaccines to better protect against emerging coronavirus strains. An analysis of a phase 2/3 study of the company's Omicron-targeting booster candidates showed that they elicited a superior antibody response against Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, compared to a booster dose of Moderna's original COVID vaccine.

  • Narcan Owner Opiant to Be Acquired by Indivior for $145 Million

    The combination of addiction-drug makers could tap into billions of dollars in settlement and federal funds aimed at expanding access to treatment.

  • Infinity Pharma Posts 52% Increase In One-Year Progression Free Survival Rate In Breast Cancer Patients

    Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INFI) reported an update from its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients. Sixty-two patients were enrolled and evaluable for safety, and 57 (were evaluable for efficacy, with a median duration of follow-up of 10.0 months. Encouraging one-year progression-free survival rates in MARIO-3 1L TNBC study regardless of PD-L1 status. 52% increase in one-ye

  • One Alzheimer’s drug has failed, but investors are still betting on Biogen and Lilly treatments

    Biogen stock is rising as investors double down on the company’s promising yet still experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

  • Stoke Therapeutics Stock Falls Post Early Efficacy Data From Lead Dravet Syndrome Program

    Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) announced data from a planned interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 1/2a MONARCH and ADMIRAL clinical studies of STK-001 in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome. Today's results come almost a year after Stoke touted its first-in-human data for STK-001. In addition to positive safety, pharmacokinetic (PK) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) exposure data, median reductions in seizure frequency were observed among patients who were treated with multiple dos

  • Biogen Stock Leaps, Eli Lilly Gains As Roche Alzheimer's Drug Trial Falls Short

    "While the (trial) results are not what we hoped, we are proud to have delivered a high quality, clear and comprehensive Alzheimer's dataset to the field," Roche said.

  • As new omicron strains overtake BA.5 in the U.S., Biden administration’s public-health emergency may extend into spring

    The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 omicron sublineages jointly accounted for more coronavirus cases in the U.S. in the week through Nov. 12 than the BA.5 omicron variant, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Roche's Latest Alzheimer's Trials are a Flop

    The fight against Alzheimer's disease was dealt yet another setback on Monday. Two late-stage treatment studies conducted by Roche, which the...

  • Pot Smoking Baby Boomers Are On The Rise, Why Are Scientists So Happy For Them? Hint: Benefits For The Aging Brain

    As cannabis users get older and/or as weed consumption among seniors becomes more common (it has quadrupled in the past seven years!) a group of scientists honed in on this large demographic of pot-smoking baby boomers..and guess what? Their results suggest that the use of whole-plant cannabis does not have a negative impact on cognition. In fact, the opposite is true. The study, done at the University of Colorado Boulder, examined the effects of cannabis use in adults aged 60 to 88 with no hist

  • Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

    Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer

  • Roche's Alzheimer's drug fails to meet goal in long awaited trial

    (Reuters) -Roche's Alzheimer's drug candidate could not be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials, leaving rivals Biogen and Eisai as leaders in a high-stakes race to launch a treatment for the memory-robbing disease. Roche said in a statement on Monday that twin studies known as Graduate 1 and 2 had not reached their main goal of showing that the drug gantenerumab could preserve abilities such as remembering, solving problems, orientation and personal care in patients suffering from early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Within each study, volunteers were randomly assigned to receive either the injectable antibody drug gantenerumab or a placebo.

  • EPIX: Promising Early Data for EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Positive Preliminary Results from Combination Therapy of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide On October 28, 2022, ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) announced multiple poster presentations at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, including an update on the Phase 1/2 Study of EPI-7386 in combination with

  • Moderna says its new COVID-19 boosters work against BA.5, BQ.1.1

    Moderna Inc. said in a news release on Monday that both of its new COVID-19 boosters produced a better antibody response against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants in a Phase 2/3 clinical than the company's original booster. Moderna has two bivalent boosters, one of which is authorized for use in the U.S. That shot, mRNA-1273.222, produced a "superior neutralizing antibody response" against BA.4 and BA.5 in about 500 clinical-trial participants who had already been vaccinated and boosted. Moderna also s

  • Eating These 'Psychobiotic' Foods Can Lower Stress and Improve Sleep, New Study Suggests

    You might be aware of the fact that there are foods that can ruin your sleep. There are also foods that you should avoid when you're stressed. On the other hand, a new study has found that eating a "psychobiotic diet" may not only lower stress but may also help you get a better night's sleep.The October 2022 study that was published in Molecular Psychiatry involved 45 adults between the ages of 18 and 59 years old who normally consumed a diet that was low in fiber. While all participants met wit

  • These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst Flu Surges Right Now, CDC Says

    Even before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we monitored our health, the public was no stranger to dealing with seasonal viruses like the flu. According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of eight percent of the U.S. population becomes sick with it each season. But the well-known virus can still behave differently from year to year, making some winters particularly difficult with higher case counts, increased hospitalizations, and higher-than-a

  • "Drink One Cup And You'll Be Out": The Internet Is Swearing By This Hack To Fall Asleep Faster, So I Got An Expert's Opinion

    "Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"View Entire Post ›