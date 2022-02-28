U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,323.25
    -56.75 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,598.00
    -396.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,007.75
    -172.75 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.20
    -25.80 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.12
    +3.53 (+3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.80
    +25.20 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.42 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.65
    +2.33 (+7.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4870
    -0.0730 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,306.70
    -1,445.50 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.24
    +4.13 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.99
    -78.47 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

BioVaxys Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BVAXF
  • LMNGF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

BIOVAXYS_Logo
BIOVAXYS_Logo

Pursuant to Final Tranche of the Private Placement, the Company has issued 2,643,0333 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $396,500. Including the first tranche of the Private Placement which completed on February 10, 2022, the Company raised total aggregate gross proceeds of $798,500. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 36 months. There were finder's fees totalling $18,840 paid in connection with the Final Tranche.

All securities issued pursuant to Final Tranche of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a British Columbia-registered, early stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for ovarian cancer. Also in development is a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trades on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "James Passin"

James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the overall development of BioVaxys' vaccines and diagnostic technologies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines and diagnostic tools, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines and diagnostic tools will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Contact:

James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054
jpassin@biovaxys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biovaxys-closes-final-tranche-of-non-brokered-private-placement-301491372.html

SOURCE BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c2376.html

Recommended Stories

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • JPMorgan Says Selling Stocks Now Carries Too Much Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- In the face of an increasingly chaotic geopolitical environment, equity investors should avoid panic selling and focus on the market fundamentals, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Resp

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Can Virgin Galactic Save Itself From Disaster?

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was always a binary stock for investors, given the nature of the business. For much of the last two years, the downside for Virgin Galactic seemed to be more likely than any upside. Delays called the company's operations into question, and insiders have been selling shares to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Viatris to sell off biosimilars business for $3B

    In the transaction, Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) will get a 13% ownership stake in Biocon and a seat on its board for $2 billion in cash and $1 billion in equity.

  • Russia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money

    Western allies have taken unprecedented steps to isolate Russia's economy and financial system, including sanctioning its central bank and excluding some of its lenders from the SWIFT messaging system, used for trillions' of dollars of transactions. Sberbank Europe and two other subsidiaries were set to fail, after "significant deposit outflows" linked to "geopolitical tensions", according to the ECB.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Liquidity Vanishes Across Russia Assets With Ruble Plunging

    (Bloomberg) -- ‘Too risky to deal in’ is the mantra from foreign-exchange to equities trading floors as investors step back from dealing with Russian assets. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysSpr

  • Russia Erects Financial Defenses to Shield Against Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia acted quickly to shield the nat

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.