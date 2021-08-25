U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,496.19
    +9.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,405.50
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,041.86
    +22.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.14
    +0.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -16.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0010
    +0.3640 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,863.74
    +502.36 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.22
    +16.69 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Bioventus Invests in Trice Medical Minimally Invasive Technologies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bioventus, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bioventus Also Agrees to OUS Distribution and Co-Development Relationships

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has completed a strategic investment in Trice Medical, Inc., a company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive technologies for sports medicine and orthopedic surgical procedures. In conjunction with Bioventus leading the Series D funding round, the Company will receive exclusive sales and distribution rights to Trice’s products outside of the US.

Bioventus and Trice have also agreed to enter into a co-development arrangement to explore the integration of Trice technologies with Bioventus’ current and future peripheral nerve stimulation (“PNS”) offerings of StimRouter® and TalisMann in order to accelerate adoption of both companies’ products.

Trice, founded in 2011 and based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, combines their handheld arthroscope and portable ultrasound visualization technologies with the company’s differentiated surgical devices to treat a range of sports medicine and orthopedic conditions, including tendinopathy, planter fasciitis and carpel tunnel, in order to improve patient recovery time, reduce pain, minimize scarring and move surgical procedures out of higher cost points of care.

“Trice’s established and growing presence in sports medicine and orthopedics is directly aligned with our strategy of expanding our offerings across these core Bioventus call points,” said Chris Yamamoto, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, Bioventus. “Our investment will not only fund the ongoing growth of Trice, but also is expected to allow both companies to further validate the merits of a combination.”

In connection with the investment, Yamamoto has been elected to serve on the Board of Trice. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC. StimRouter is a registered trademark and TalisMann is a trademark of Bioness, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the expected benefits, clinical development and market opportunities of Trice Medical, Bioventus’s acquisition strategy and any future acquisition of additional equity of Trice Medical. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release include, but are not limited to, our ability to recognize the benefits of the investment in Thrice; the adverse impacts on our business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependence on a limited number of products; our ability to develop, acquire and commercialize new products, line extensions or expanded indications; the continued and future acceptance of our existing portfolio of products and any new products, line extensions or expanded indications by physicians, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; our ability to differentiate the hyaluronic acid (“HA”) viscosupplementation therapies we own or distribute from alternative therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritic; the proposed down-classification of non-invasive bone growth stimulators, including our Exogen system, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage and/or reimbursement for our products, the procedures using our products, or any future products we may seek to commercialize; our ability to complete acquisitions or successfully integrate new businesses, products or technologies in a cost-effective and non-disruptive manner; competition against other companies; the negative impact on our ability to market our HA products due to the reclassification of HA products from medical devices to drugs in the United States by the FDA; our ability to attract, retain and motivate our senior management and qualified personnel; our ability to continue to research, develop and manufacture our products if our facilities are damaged or become inoperable; failure to comply with the extensive government regulations related to our products and operations; enforcement actions if we engage in improper claims submission practices or in improper marketing or promotion of our products; the FDA regulatory process and our ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory clearances and approvals; failure to comply with the government regulations that apply to our human cells, tissues and cellular or tissue-based products; the clinical studies of any of our future products that do not product results necessary to support regulatory clearance or approval in the United States or elsewhere; and the other risks identified in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Bioventus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Bioventus’ other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of Bioventus’ website at ir.bioventus.com. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

Media Contact:
Thomas Hill
Bioventus
919-474-6715
thomas.hill@bioventus.com

Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke/ICR
investor.relations@bioventus.com


Recommended Stories

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Salesforce results blow past Street view, outlook raised once more, and shares rise

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose Wednesday after the cloud-based customer-relationship management company easily sailed past Wall Street estimates and once more hiked its outlook for the year.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • GM Stock Is a Great Bargain After Its Pullback

    Earlier this year, shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) surged as the company capitalized on resurgent auto demand to post outstanding earnings results. GM's autonomous-vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, also executed a new funding round that boosted its valuation to an impressive $30 billion. Ultimately, GM stock touched an all-time high around $64 in early June, up more than 50% from where it began the year.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • 3 Broken IPOs That Can Still Bounce Back in 2021

    More than half of the companies that hit the market with IPOs in 2021 -- 168 out of 318 -- are trading for less than their IPO prices. Could Vizio be the next Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU)? Vizio is becoming a household name in smart TVs, but that's a cutthroat market characterized by manufacturers that push their flat-screen high-def televisions at perpetually dropping prices.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • Elastic Posts Surprise Profit as Demand Grows for Cloud-Based Search Tools

    The company now expects a bigger full-year loss than it had flagged before. CEO Shay Bannon said that is because Elastic is investing in growth.

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Nordstrom lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Nordstrom's latest quarterly release.

  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shareholder returns have been solid, earning 155% in 1 year

    UP Fintech Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:TIGR ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Raising Prices Amid Heightened Chip Demand

    Leading semiconductor foundry TSMC reportedly plans to raise prices for both leading-edge and mature-technology chips.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Here's Why Chinese Tech Stocks Made Big Gains Today

    What happened Chinese tech stocks made big gains in today's trading. E-commerce industry giants Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) surged 6.9% and 14.5%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is one of my favorite healthcare companies for long-term investors, and it's one I write about often. Given Teladoc's dominant position in the telemedicine industry and the burgeoning need for quality virtual services across the healthcare specrum, the company poses a durable investment opportunity with plenty of growth potential left.