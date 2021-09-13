U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +18.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    +156.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,488.25
    +46.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.30
    +15.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,793.12
    -382.33 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.78
    -55.97 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II)

Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, today announced that the company's expected timeline for its updated 510(k)-application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been prolonged due to delay in response from FDA.

As Biovica is still waiting for required feedback from the FDA the company has not been able to submit its updated application yet. This means that the company most likely will not receive an answer from the FDA before the end of September, as previously communicated.

After submitting the response to the FDA, the expected outcome is either approval (clearance) or a request to submit more information.

"It is of course unfortunate that the FDA process is delayed. It is caused by the pandemic situation and unfortunately out of our control. We are ready to submit updates to the application but need to have patience and understanding about how the pandemic situation has affected processing times at the FDA. Thankfully, this is a short-term obstacle that will be overcome in due time," said Anders Rylander.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO
Phone: +46-18-444 48 35
E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is that all cancer patients will get an optimal treatment from day one. Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum is CE-marked and registered with the Swedish Medical Products Agency. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se , +46 8 528 00 399. For more information please visit: www.biovica.com .

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-09-13 08:07 CEST.

Attachments

Biovica provides update on FDA application process

SOURCE: Biovica International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663692/Biovica-Provides-Update-on-FDA-Application-Process

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Where Novavax May Beat Moderna and Pfizer

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) seemed to have secured the third spot behind rivals Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December. Let's take a closer look at what Novavax is doing now that may lead to victory down the road.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • These Promising Clinical Results Could Be Huge for Amgen Investors

    New data from the phase 3 trial of tezepelumab bodes well for the drug candidate becoming a significant revenue producer in the near future.

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • 3 Smartest Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in September

    Big pharma stocks appeal to many investors. Why? They often offer relative stability and solid (albeit not always spectacular) growth prospects. Many of these stocks also provide strong dividends. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick the smartest big pharma stocks to buy in September.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    September has historically been one of the worst months for the stock market. Two that come to mind are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). Shares of Vertex dropped 15% on Oct. 15 after the company announced it was giving up on one of its pipeline candidates: investigational VX-814 for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) -- a genetic disease resulting in a missing liver protein.

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Guv: Why Do You Oppose Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not Chickenpox?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over his opposition to the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates and requirements, highlighting the governor’s seemingly contradictory position on other vaccines.After President Joe Biden announced a new series of rules that will mandate all federal employees to be vaccinated and require many private-sector employees to either be inoculated or tested weekly, several Republi

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • 4 Factors That Increase Your Risk of Breakthrough COVID

    Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you're fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you've suffered a "breakthrough" infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you've had both jabs. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the he

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • 5 Signs You've Already Had a Heart Attack

    A "silent heart attack" might seem to be a contradiction in terms. Surely, such a serious health event—in which a blockage prevents adequate blood from flowing to the heart, still the #1 cause of death in the U.S.—can't happen without you even noticing, right? Not so. In fact, "Nearly half of people who have a heart attack don't realize it at the time," says Harvard Medical School. "These so-called silent heart attacks are only diagnosed after the event, when a recording of the heart's electrica

  • Republican backlash against Biden’s Covid vaccine mandate grows

    Asa Hutchinson calls directive ‘unprecedented assumption of federal mandate authority’ as other governors threaten to sue The Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson, speaks in Texarkana in July. Photograph: Kelsi Brinkmeyer/AP The political sparring match over Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate continued on Sunday with one Republican governor blasting the measure as “counterproductive” and the White House insisting it was necessary to end the coronavirus pandemic. Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansa

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • If You Have This Dole Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

    When you head to the grocery store, you tend to pick up products from brands you know and trust, like Dole, the world's largest fruit and vegetable company. They produce more than 300 culinary staples, from bananas and pineapples to juices and pre-made salads. Unfortunately, if you picked up one particular vegetable made by the company recently, you could be putting your health at risk. On Sept. 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling one of its products after a sam

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin