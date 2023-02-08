U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,167.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,772.00
    -4.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.00
    -4.30 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.84
    +0.70 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.90
    +11.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.34 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9050
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,199.37
    +295.95 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.26
    +9.30 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Biovica Receives CLIA Certification

Biovica International
·2 min read
Biovica International

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, today announces that the company's test laboratory in San Diego, California, has received CLIA certification allowing Biovica to begin commercial sales of DiviTum® TKa on the US market.

"The CLIA certification is a critical step for the launch of our recently FDA cleared DiviTum® TKa diagnostic test, and we can now begin our US commercial launch. Our team is committed to executing our go-to-market plan and look forward to contributing to the benefit of metastatic breast cancer patients," said Warren Cresswell, President of the Americas.

The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) program, governed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is intended to regulate labs that perform laboratory testing and diagnostics on human specimens to maintain the accuracy, reliability, and reporting of patient test results. Biovica's certificate was granted by California Department of Public Health.

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-08 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Biovica receives CLIA certification

SOURCE: Biovica International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738521/Biovica-Receives-CLIA-Certification

Recommended Stories

  • Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we’ll conduct a question-and-answer session. Welcome to Avery Dennison’s Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended on December […]

  • At RM1.37, Is It Time To Put FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) On Your Watch List?

    While FGV Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:FGV ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively...

  • Is Fletcher King Plc's (LON:FLK) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Fletcher King's (LON:FLK) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • After losing 24% in the past year, Siltronic AG (ETR:WAF) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Siltronic AG ( ETR:WAF ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:FRE) By 36%?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( ETR:FRE ) by...

  • Egypt's 'Policy Mistake' on Rates Disappoints Emerging Market Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapEmerging-market investors were getting excited about a return to Egypt after last month’s devaluation of the pound. A surprise from the central bank has

  • TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36.2 billion in 2022

    PARIS (Reuters) -French oil major TotalEnergies posted a record net profit of $36.2 billion in 2022, double the previous year, joining in the sector's bumper earnings thanks to higher oil and gas prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. TotalEnergies' fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $7.6 billion, including a $4.1 billion impairment related to the deconsolidation of its stake in Russian gas firm Novatek. The net income for the last three months of the year was in line with analyst estimates in a consensus by Refinitiv and compared with $6.8 billion a year earlier, and $9.9 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models

    LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing. Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly reduced cancer-causing capacity in animal models. This observation indicates that LB-100 combination therapy can force cells to give

  • Unicycive: This Biotech Company Receives Promising Results From New Trial

    By Johnny Rice, Benzinga

  • Cold showers are the hot new thing and research suggests that health benefits outweigh the discomfort

    It's time to turn the temperature down to help clear your mind.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) marched higher on Thursday, Feb. 2 in response to a fourth-quarter earnings report that exceeded expectations. A day later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to dramatically increase the addressable patient population for an important cancer drug called Trodelvy. Gilead Sciences splashed out with a $21 billion acquisition of Immunomedics in 2020 for access to Trodelvy.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (Corrected)

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon and I will be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please […]

  • Bush demanded billions for AIDS in Africa at his 2003 State of the Union. It paid off.

    President George W. Bush stunned the world by proposing PEPFAR, providing wide access to HIV treatment in poor nations decimated by AIDS.

  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to today’s Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. . Please note […]

  • Woman wears bikini to proudly show off her stoma bag and help banish the stigma

    Ellie Beardsmore was worried if she'd 'be able to fully love myself or be intimate with someone again', but says the stoma bag ended up giving her more 'freedom' in life.

  • U2's Bono, family of Tyre Nichols' among Jill Biden's guests

    Rock star Bono, the family of Tyre Nichols and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting were among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday's State of the Union address. The guests were invited “because they personify issues or themes" Biden addressed in the speech or they embody administration policies that are working for the American people, the White House said. President Joe Biden referred to several of the invitees by name.

  • Ultraprocessed foods such as soda, microwaveable food and salty snacks linked to an array of cancers, according to study of 197,000 people

    In order to prolong their shelf life, highly processed food often contains additives such as flavor enhancers, sweeteners, and industrial chemicals.

  • Vitamins and supplements: what you need to know before taking them

    Supitcha McAdam/Shutterstock If you were to open your medicine cabinet right now, there’s a fair chance that you’d find at least one bottle of vitamins alongside the painkillers, plasters and cough syrup. After all, people are definitely buying vitamins: in 2020, the global market for complementary and alternative medicines, which includes multivitamin supplements, had an estimated value of US.27 billion. The use of natural health products such as minerals and amino acids has increased – and con

  • Roche Touts Positive Crovalimab Data From Late-Stage Study In Rare Blood Condition

    Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has announced results from the global phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of crovalimab in treatment-naive people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The study met its co-primary efficacy endpoints of transfusion avoidance and control of hemolysis (the ongoing destruction of red blood cells measured by lactate dehydrogenase levels). Also Read: Roche Flags Lower 2023 Sales On Declining Demand For COVID-19 Treatment, Diagnostics.

  • Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

    Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022. Company and analyst estimates suggest those sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world including in the countries that pay the most.