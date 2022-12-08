U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Bioxytran Receives Approval to Optimize Dosage in COVID-19 Patients

BIOXYTRAN, INC.
·2 min read
BIOXYTRAN, INC.
BIOXYTRAN, INC.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral diseases, announced the receipt of an Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization letter from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to optimize dosage in Covid-19 patients. The trial’s objective is to provide guidance for a 408 patient Phase III trial.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, ProLectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations
Michael Sheikh
509-991-0245
mike.sheikh@bioxytraninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.


