Biozek Medical Launches Non-Invasive Oral Fluid COVID-19 (Saliva) Antigen Rapid Test to Combat "Nasal Swab Fatigue" and Mutating Variants

As businesses look for ways to remain safely open, Biozek Medical announced the launch of their new COVID-19 Antigen Saliva Rapid test, a highly accurate, non-intrusive test which detects all known mutating variants. The test is self-administered or can be administered with the help of a healthcare professional, offering fast results in just 15-minutes.





With the highly transmittable mutation known as the Delta variant continuing to spread globally, Biozek Medical believes its new saliva rapid test is a critical tool against mutating variants. The test also combats what's known as "Nasal Swab Fatigue", the public's exhaustion of invasive nasal swabbing.





The Biozek COVID-19 Antigen Saliva Rapid test is an easy, safe, and highly accurate alternative to the more commonly used nasal and nasopharyngeal swab tests. SARS-CoV-2 particles are present in saliva and respiratory droplets and are detectable in saliva using the same analysis performed on fluids collected with nasopharyngeal swabs. It also identifies viral genomes in the saliva sample using molecular methods similar to those used for nasal swab testing. The Biozek Medical COVID-19 Antigen Saliva Rapid Test is cost-effective and can be reliably self-administered, offering broader use in essential locations.





Zeki Hamid, Biozek Medical CEO, stated: “Biozek Medical has made an unwavering commitment to support our global healthcare community in the battle against COVID-19 and its variants through our research and development efforts. Since the start of the pandemic, we have pioneered the development of highly effective COVID-19 rapid tests. We developed our latest saliva rapid test as a non-invasive test that is convenient and easy to use while maintaining a high level of accuracy. Our goal is to make testing accessible, cost-effective and accurate so that we can support global health care needs during this pandemic and beyond.”

ABOUT BIOZEK MEDICAL

Biozek Medical is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company that serves its customers worldwide by providing a broad range of innovative diagnostic solutions. It manufactures in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products and specializes in the research and development of point-of-care test kits and medical diagnostic and immunodiagnostic tools.





In its pursuit to help medical communities react more effectively to the current pandemic, Biozek Medical has pioneered the creation of several COVID-19 rapid tests, which offer quick and highly accurate results: The COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test, which uses serum, or plasma specimen samples, and two COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests, which are conducted either through nasal or throat swabbing or saliva extraction.

