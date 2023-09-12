Bipartisan push to ban deceptive AI-generated ads in US elections

(Reuters) - Two Democratic and two Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced legislation to ban the use of artificial intelligence that creates content that falsely depicts candidates in political advertisements to influence federal elections.

Authorities around the world are grappling with how to regulate and legislate on issues related to artificial intelligence as services such as ChatGPT gain traction.

Experts say the proliferation of AI tools could make it far easier to, for instance, conduct mass hacking campaigns or create fake profiles on social media to spread false information and propaganda.

Democrats Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration; and Chris Coons, who leads the judiciary committee's subcommittee on intellectual property, alongside Republicans Josh Hawley of the Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on privacy; and Susan Collins, vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, called for action in a joint release.

"This bill would ... prohibit the distribution of materially deceptive AI-generated audio, images, or video relating to federal candidates in political ads or certain issue ads to influence a federal election or fundraise," it said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Richard Chang)