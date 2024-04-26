Bipartisan supermajority in Kansas House overrides Laura Kelly's veto of big tax cut plan

A bipartisan supermajority in the Kansas House voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a major tax cut plan.

All Republicans voted for the tax package in House Bill 2036, while a majority of Democrats broke ranks with the governor to override the veto 104-15. The plan now heads to the Senate.

"Kansans need tax relief and revenue estimates tell us it's time to make that happen," said a statement from House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, House Majority Leader Chris Croft, R-Overland Park, and Speaker Pro Tempore Blake Carpenter, R-Derby.

The House GOP leadership added, "It's truly remarkable what we can accomplish for the people of our state when we work together."

Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan, led the Kansas House in overriding Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bipartisan tax cut plan.

HB 2036 is a collection of cuts to income taxes, property taxes and sales taxes. It previously passed unanimously in the House and had bipartisan support in the Senate, but Kelly vetoed it.

Will Lawrence, the governor's chief of staff, visited the House Democratic caucus Friday morning to urge them to side with Kelly. One talking point was the governor's high 62% approval rating.

The handful of Democrats who flipped their votes generally credited the governor's staff for having time to review a tax plan that legislators put together on the last day of regular session and voted on at around 2 a.m.

Kelly called the tax cut plan "too expensive" because it is projected to reduce revenues by $469 million a year by 2029. The governor's latest proposal would instead have a price tag of $433 million a year.

The House GOP tax and budget leaders contend up to $500 million a year in tax cuts is sustainable.

Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan and the Republican chair of the tax committee, said he is not concerned about the difference of $36 million a year five years from now.

"Apparently, according to the governor, the difference between a successful robust economy and state, and a state of financial ruin, is $35 million," Smith said. "We spent more than that on a soccer tournament. Where was the governor's intense fiscal scrutiny during that decision, or any of the other discretionary spending in our $25 billion budget?"

That difference equates to less than 0.5% of the state general fund and less than 0.2% of the all funds budget, Smith said.

"If it looks like things aren't sustainable and we can't cut the budget 0.2% … we got a spending problem, not a tax problem," he said.

Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita and the ranking Democrat on the tax committee, had a similar view. He called it good tax policy and likened the difference in cost to the difference in rounding when budgeting.

"I've been here a long time; we've never had such a solid budget," Sawyer said, adding that he feels comfortable with the size of the tax plan.

He also warned Democrats that if they don't do big tax cuts now, the next governor after Kelly may support a plan they don't like, especially the Republican push for a flat income tax.

New state revenue estimates forecast a stable economy and projected an ending balance for the current fiscal year of $2.7 billion with another $1.7 billion in a rainy day fund.

"This is the people's money, and they deserve it back," said Rep. Bill Clifford, R-Garden City.

"Our rainy day fund is for disastrous fiscal downturns, not self-imposed calamities," Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, D-Leawood. "Colleagues, if you vote to override the veto on this tax plan, you are voting to seed the rainy day clouds and bring a fiscal storm back to Kansas. If you have a single fiscal responsibility bone in your body, I pray it is in your spine."

Republicans also displayed no interest in considering Kelly's latest tax cut proposal and appeared weary of trying to work with the governor.

"It's likely that she would veto her own plan," Rep. Les Mason, R-McPherson, said in a Republican caucus meeting, eliciting laughter.

