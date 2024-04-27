Bipartisan support shown for small business funding in Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – State leaders showed bipartisan support for at least one item in Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget Friday.

At a press conference in New Cumberland, state leaders from both sides of the aisle backed small business funding as part of Small Business Week.

The leaders stopped by family-owned businesses and the restored West Shore Theatre.

Shapiro has requested $25 Million for small businesses and boroughs.

“Small businesses are also the backbone of our communities, small business owners are our neighbors, friends and family,” Rick Siger, DCED secretary, said.

“Republican and Democrats alike have made it a priority to make sure our small boroughs are thriving,” State Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland County) said.

“We’re so fortunate to have this group of community members who made such an amazing commitment to being all for the small businesses and keep all the small businesses thriving,” New Cumberland Mayor Joan Erney said.

Spending money at small businesses is said to keep 40 to 70 percent of that money in the local community.

