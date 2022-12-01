BIPO Recognised as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll and people solutions provider, BIPO is recognised as a major contender in Everest Group's Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for Asia Pacific.

Everest Group assessed 20 MCP service providers this year based on their market impact and success, vision and strategy, technology, and service capabilities. As an independent global research firm with rigorous standards, Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments provide analysis and insights to enterprises to make critical selection decisions about global service providers, locations, and best-in-class products and solutions.

The report highlights BIPO's strengths in serving 18 markets in the APAC region through its proprietary multi-currency payroll engine, resulting in robust in-country compliance, including the provision of multilingual ePayslips and local statutory reporting across the Asia Pacific.

It also underscores BIPO's broader end-to-end HR management capabilities through its Human Capital Management (HCM) suite of solutions. From onboarding to offboarding, including attendance management, leave, claims, compensation, training, and appraisal, BIPO's award-winning HR Management System also offers integrations with global HCM providers to deliver the best-in-class payroll and employee experience.

"BIPO has created a unique value proposition for its clients by offering end-to-end HR management technology and services, including compensation, training, and workforce management in the APAC region. Its ability to provide integrated HR and payroll management, HR advisory and compliance support and a strong roadmap for geographic expansion has enabled it to achieve its recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"Recognising BIPO as a Major Contender in this year's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment affirms the versatility of our solutions in meeting the dynamic needs of businesses today," said Michael Chen, CEO of BIPO. "Our solutions reflect the flexibility and scalability our customers demand as they look for agile solutions to hire, manage and pay their international workforce seamlessly. We will continue to enhance our technology and strengthen our localised support to deliver the best-in-class experience for our customers."

The recognition from Everest Group marks a long list of industry accolades for BIPO, including Best HR Management System - Enterprise & SMB at the recent HR Vendors of the Year 2022, Malaysia. In addition, its headquarters in Singapore has also been certified a Great Place to Work® in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

About BIPO

Established in 2010, and headquartered in Singapore, BIPO is a global payroll and people solutions provider. BIPO's enterprise-ready Human Capital Management solution automates HR processes, simplifies workflows, and delivers actionable insights. Our global payroll outsourcing and Employer of Record (EOR) services support businesses to manage today's global workforce needs through a network of 40+ offices, four R&D centres, and business partners across 100+ countries.

