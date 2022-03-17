U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.52
    +2.66 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,081.06
    +17.96 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,426.00
    -10.55 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.55
    +10.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.83
    +6.79 (+7.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.80
    +39.60 (+2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +1.02 (+4.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0320 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6850
    -0.0730 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,967.12
    +49.49 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.11
    +2.85 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.87
    +59.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

BIPOC Thought Leaders Defined by Marquis Who's Who in the Maker's List

·13 min read

The Maker's List also documents powerful women in finance, business and technology in celebration of Women's History Month

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the individuals selected for the first quarter 2022 Maker's List, celebrating BIPOC Thought Leaders. The Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by MWW Maker's List administrator Lisa Diamond with an aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"Although fundamentally important, women's rights have been consistently met with repression in the face of modernization," said Lisa Diamond, the administrator of the Maker's List. "It is remarkable that in 2022, women across the globe are still battling for sovereignty and equity even amid progress made in the past century. Pioneers such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth paved the entrance for contemporary models, including Sandra Day O'Connor, Sally Ride and Kamala Harris – warriors in the fight for a woman's place in male-dominated spaces." Diamond continued, "In this quarter's installment of the Maker's List, we seek to highlight what can be considered only a small fraction of women whose contributions to the professional arena advocate for female empowerment."

The MWW Maker's List series began in January 2021. Throughout the course of the year, it highlighted honorees in such topics as African American Catalysts for Change, Women Luminaries, Business and Finance Leaders, and Influencers in STEM and AAPI. The MWW Maker's Lists have also recognized LGBTQ+ Catalysts for Change, Attorneys, Activists and Agents of Change, and Latin American Leaders, as well as Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls, World Leaders of Esteem, Influencers of Tomorrow and Religious Leaders. The MWW Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee to bring into focus outstanding leaders and change-makers across industries. Members of the selection committee hail from diverse professional backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations and print media.

The BIPOC Thought Leaders list includes:

  • Daisy Jing: Jing is an entrepreneur and YouTube vlogger who serves as chief executive officer and founder of the multi-million-dollar beauty product line, Banish. Prior to founding her product line, Jing struggled with acne that was exacerbated by ingredients in popular skincare lines. First documenting her struggle on her YouTube channel, which has since garnered more than 70 million views, Jing was encouraged to launch her own skincare line after creating her products. Locally sourced, the ingredients in the Banish product line are organic, cruelty-free and vegan, and packaged in glass jars and bottles and wrapped with 100% recycled material. Banish was ranked the 152nd fastest-growing company by Inc. 500, and Jing was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in manufacturing in 2018. She also gave a TEDx Talk in 2019, titled "A Tragedy Called Perfection." Jing sits on the board of Entrepreneur Organization-Los Angeles and is a member of the Young Entrepreneur Council.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson: Jackson is a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. On February 25, 2022, President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman and the first former federal public defender to sit on the Supreme Court. Commencing her career after attaining a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1996, she completed three clerkships, including one for former Justice Stephen Breyer of the Supreme Court of the United States. After a decade of legal work, including in private practice and as a public defender, she was nominated by former President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate to serve as vice-chairperson of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Thereafter, she was sworn in as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, during which time she penned nearly 600 opinions.

  • Raffi Freedman-Gurspan: Freedman-Gurspan is the deputy campaign director for All on the Line, a nationwide advocacy campaign that seeks to end gerrymandering and safeguard the American democratic right to have an equal say in their government. Prior, she was appointed by former President Barack Obama as the outreach and recruitment director in the Presidential Personnel Office at The White House, in which she was recognized as the first openly transgender person to work as a White House staff member. In light of her vocal advocacy, she served as the White House's primary LGBTQ+ liaison, also becoming the first openly transgender person in such a role. Freedman-Gurspan departed from the White House in 2017 and served the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) as director of external relations until 2019, having previously served the NCTE as a policy advisor. Commencing her career after receiving a bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College in 2009, she joined the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition and served as the City of Somerville's LGBTQ+ liaison. Thereafter, she became a legislative aide in the Massachusetts State House, where she played an active role in passing the transgender civil rights bill that was signed into law in 2012.

  • Rosalind Brewer: Brewer has served as the chief executive officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance since 2021, making her one of only two Black women chief executive officers of Fortune 500 companies. Coined by USA Today as "one of corporate America's most prominent women and Black female executives," Brewer is also recognized as the first Black woman to serve as group president and chief operating officer of Starbucks and chief executive officer of Sam's Club. Following her receipt of a bachelor's degree at Spelman College, she served Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 22 years in various executive roles, which was succeeded by appointments at Walmart, Sam's Club, Starbucks and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In light of her historic achievements, Brewer was ranked the 27th Most Powerful Woman in the World by Fortune and the 48th in Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2020. Most recently, she was selected for inclusion in Forbes' inaugural 50 Over 50 list of entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists and creators in 2021. She previously received the Spelman College Legacy of Leadership Award in 2017.

  • Victor Glover: Glover is an astronaut with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) who piloted the very first operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station (ISS). He also served as a flight engineer on the ISS for Expedition 64. Completing 168 days in orbit and participating in four spacewalks, Glover contributed to scientific investigations and technological advancements. Prior to being selected by NASA in 2013, Glover served in the U.S. Navy, having been first commissioned as an ensign in 1999. He completed preflight and advanced flight training by 2001 and served with the Blue Blasters of Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-34, completing the final deployment of the USS John F. Kennedy during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Later, he was deployed three times in the Pacific. In 2012, he was selected for a legislative fellowship to the Office of Legislative Affairs in Washington, D.C., and was a legislative fellow in the U.S. Senate. Glover accumulated 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft and 24 combat missions and is decorated with a Navy Commendation Medal and two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

The full BIPOC Thought Leaders list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

  • Amanda Gorman

  • Arvind Krishna

  • Ayo "Opal" Tometi

  • Cesar R. Hernandez

  • Charlene Carruthers

  • Charly Palmer

  • Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall

  • Daisy Jing

  • Dara Kennedy

  • Daymond John

  • Deborah Turner

  • Eric Yuan

  • Erica Buddington

  • Feng Zhang

  • God-is Rivera

  • Guy Torry

  • Harry Belafonte

  • Issa Rae

  • Jason Wright

  • Jaune Quick-to-See Smith

  • Kenneth Chenault

  • Kenneth Frazier

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson

  • Lindsay Peoples Wagner

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

  • Marvin Ellison

  • Mbugua Martin Kimani

  • Mellody Hobson

  • Michael Bruce Curry

  • Neil deGrasse Tyson

  • Ofelia Zepeda

  • Olga Lucia Torres

  • Philip Ozuah

  • Raffi Freedman-Gurspan

  • Ramon Tallaj

  • Raphael Warnock

  • Rashida Jones

  • Rebecca Martinez

  • Rick Kittles and Gina Paige

  • Robin Wilson (eco-designer)

  • Robyn Rihanna Fenty

  • Rosalind Brewer

  • Ryan Lee (Lee Group Holdings)

  • Shonda Rhimes

  • Stacey Abrams

  • Strive Masiyiwa

  • Thasunda Duckett

  • Victor J. Glover

  • Vinnie Bagwell

  • William Barber II

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of its supplemental Maker's List for the first quarter of 2022: Women in Finance, Business and Technology. The list recognizes exemplary women whose expertise in finance, business and technology has served as an inspiration to women across the globe.

The Women in Finance, Business and Technology list includes:

  • Bozoma Saint John: Saint John serves as chief marketing officer for Netflix, making her the first Black C-level executive at the subscription streaming service and production company. Following her receipt of a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University, she worked in the advertising industry until being named senior marketing manager at PepsiCo in 2005. Remaining with PepsiCo for nearly a decade – where she was instrumental in PepsiCo's venture into music festival-based marketing – she then served Beats Music and Apple, serving the latter as the head of global consumer marketing for iTunes and Apple Music. Saint John was revered for being a figurehead of Apple's rebranding efforts for its Apple Music software. She followed these accomplishments with appointments as chief branding officer for Uber and chief marketing officer for Endeavor. In 2022, her memoir, "The Urgent Life," will be published by Viking Press. To attest to her success, Saint John was named among Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People, Ebony's 100 Powerful Executives, Adweek's Most Exciting Personalities in Advertising, and Billboard's Female Executive of the Year and Top Women in Music.

  • Katie Bouman: Bouman is a computing and mathematical sciences, electrical engineering and astronomy educator at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). Specializing in computer science and imagery, she is most acclaimed for leading the development of the algorithm for imaging black holes while serving as a postdoctoral fellow on the Event Horizon Telescope Imaging team at Harvard University. Bouman was met with extensive media attention following her reaction to the first detection of the black hole shadow in April 2019, and her work with the Event Horizon Telescope project is still being expounded upon today. Following this feat, Bouman joined Caltech as an assistant professor in June 2019 and received a named professorship in 2020. Now recognized as a Rosenberg Scholar, she was the recipient of a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation, the Electronic Imaging Scientist of the Year Award, the Royal Photographic Society Progress Medal, and a Caltech Faculty Teaching Award.

  • Mary Barra: Barra is the chairperson and chief executive officer of General Motors. Appointed to her positions in 2014, she is recognized as the first female chief executive officer of a "Big Three" automaker. As chief executive officer, she pioneered General Motors' advancement to driverless and electric-powered vehicles and, in 2017, the company began selling the Chevy Bolt EV. The vehicle impressively rivaled and beat Tesla to the first electric car priced under $40,000 with a range of 200 miles. Earlier, Barra served General Motors as a co-op student at 18 years old, followed by tenures in various engineering and administrative positions. She subsequently served as vice president of global manufacturing engineering, vice president of global human resources and executive vice president of global product development. In 2018, Barra was named fourth on Forbes' Most Powerful Women list, having previously been ranked first in Fortune's Most Powerful Women list in 2015 and featured on the cover of TIME's "100 Most Influential People in the World" in 2014. Moreover, she was selected for inclusion on Forbes' inaugural 50 Over 50 list of entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists and creators in 2021.

  • Olena Shevtsova: Shevtsova is a Ukrainian weaver who has sold handwoven Slavic and Ukrainian patterned belts, sashes and scarves since 2015. A self-established entrepreneur, she leverages the Etsy marketplace to create income and support her family in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southeastern Ukraine. Previously selling her handcrafted goods for her customers' clothing needs, Shevtsova has now utilized her unique skills to weave camouflage webbing to protect Ukrainian troops since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Equipped with a team of volunteers, she cuts her fabric and hangs the webbing, while others braid the cloth. Although she is currently unable to ship her prior products, many of her international buyers have jumped at the opportunity to purchase digital patterns and gift certificates to express their support and supplement Shevtsova's income. For her efforts, Shevtsova has been highlighted on MSN, CNN and WION News.

  • Ruth Porat: Porat is the chief financial officer of Alphabet Inc., as well as its subsidiary, Google. Serving in her role since 2015, she is credited with advancing Google's share price through her reorganization of the company and stressing financial discipline. For her achievements in business and financial management, she was ranked 16th on Forbes' Most Powerful Women in the World list and seventh on Fortune's Most Powerful Women list, both in 2020. Prior to joining Google, Porat served Morgan Stanley in a myriad of capacities, including as vice-chairperson of investment banking, the global head of the Financial Institutions Group and the co-head of technology investment banking in London. During the financial crisis of 2008, Porat led the Morgan Stanley team in advising the U.S. Department of the Treasury in relation to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. She was named the Best Internet CFO by Institutional Investor in 2018.

The full Women in Finance, Business and Technology list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

  • Abigail Johnson

  • Aicha Evans

  • Alicia Boler Davis

  • Alison L. Chung

  • Angela Cretu

  • Anjali Sud

  • Anne Finucane

  • Bozoma Saint John

  • Carol B. Tomé

  • Carole Crist

  • Chaitra Vedullapalli

  • Edie Fraser

  • Elif Bilgi Zapparoli

  • Ellen Pao

  • Ellen Ochoa

  • Eugenia Planas

  • Gail Koziara Bourdreaux

  • Gail Pankey-Albert

  • Gladys West

  • Gwynne Shotwell

  • Hermina "Nina" Batson

  • Ida Liu

  • Jane Fraser

  • Janelle Jones

  • Janet Yellen

  • Joanna Stern

  • Julie Sweet

  • June Jacobs

  • Karen S. Lynch

  • Katie Bouman

  • Kristina Wallender

  • Lorraine Twohill

  • Luan Cox

  • Mary Barra

  • Mary Callahan Erdoes

  • Olena Shevtsova

  • Patricia S. Cowings

  • Patricia K. Poppe

  • Phebe Novakovic

  • Phyllis Newhouse

  • Reshma Saujani

  • Roberta Williams

  • Ruth Porat

  • Ruzena Bajcsy

  • Safra Catz

  • Sara Blakely

  • Stephanie Braming

  • Susan Wojcicki

  • Thasunda Duckett

  • Ursula Burns

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

About the MWW Maker's Lists

The MWW Maker's Lists seek to highlight, celebrate and recognize those people whose ideas, philosophies, positions, example or standards, talents, gifts or aptitude, discoveries, innovations or breakthroughs have the ability to influence, affect and transform. The selection committee for the MWW Maker's Lists is comprised of diverse professionals from a variety of backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations and print media. Committee members conduct extensive independent research and analyses to vet candidates relevant to each Maker's List theme. A thorough and objective ranking system is utilized and applied by the committee and tabulated by the administrator to confirm, authenticate and finalize each list. The MWW Maker's List reserves the right to review and rescind nominations at any time.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bipoc-thought-leaders-defined-by-marquis-whos-who-in-the-makers-list-301504954.html

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes Further

    One way to do this is to invest in the leading companies in the emerging metaverse. Let's take a look at two companies that are likely winners in the virtual worlds of the metaverse. Nowadays, having a conversation about the metaverse usually begins with Roblox.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy before the next recession. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the stock market outlook, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession. A recession is indicative of declining economic output and growth, lower consumption and demand, reduced investment in the […]

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Tesla Just Paused a Bond Sale. What It Means for the Stock.

    Tesla has paused a $1 billion asset backed security sale amid market turmoil, according to Bloomberg.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Insider Transactions and Fundamentals Indicate that the Stock has Additional Upside

    Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a mature technology company with stable revenues. This has made the company resilient to most of the pullbacks in the tech sector, and has even left stockholders with a 20% return from a year ago. While a market cap of US$213b is hard to improve, we will evaluate if insiders think there is an upside to the company.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs

    The stock market had a big upward move on Wednesday, with investors eventually deciding that the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates was consistent with what they wanted to see over the long run. Although there's still considerable uncertainty about what 2022 will bring in terms of macroeconomic improvement and the unstable geopolitical situation, market participants always like having at least an idea of where policymakers at the Fed are likely to take things. The size of the stock market pullback since November has been big enough that many stocks are still 20%, 30%, or even 50% below their best levels over the past year.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, Mor

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 4 Stocks With Soaring Revenues the Market Loves to Hate

    The stock market is a fickle thing. In the not-too-distant past, these darlings of the market are now watching as their stock prices crash. Making the matter more perplexing, each of these stocks delivers prolific revenue growth.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.