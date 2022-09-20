Bipolar Forceps Market Size to Grow by USD 250.2 Mn, Increase in Volume of Surgeries Coupled with Chronic Diseases and Older Population to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bipolar Forceps Market by Type (disposable bipolar forceps and reusable bipolar forceps) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bipolar forceps market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 250.2 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request our FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: An increase in the volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and the older population is driving the growth of the market. The demand for surgical instruments, such as bipolar forceps, has increased with the rise in the number of surgeries. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity, along with the aging population, will have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Surgical instruments such as bipolar forceps are used for cardiac surgery, cesareans, and bariatric surgeries. Thus, the presence of a large patient pool with chronic disorders will lead to a significant increase in the demand for bipolar forces for diagnosis and treatment.
Market Challenge: Lack of skilled expertise is challenging the growth of the market. In countries such as the US, Canada, India, Brazil, and Iran, there is a severe shortage of highly skilled surgeons, physicians, and technicians. Moreover, a large number of experienced healthcare professionals are nearing retirement. Hence, the unavailability of qualified laboratory personnel and surgeons will increase complications and risks during surgeries.
Market Segmentation
The bipolar forceps market report is segmented by type (disposable bipolar forceps and reusable bipolar forceps) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the bipolar forceps market in North America.
Vendor Landscape
The bipolar forceps market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and local vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly intense, with local and regional players posing stiff competition to global players. To remain competitive in the market, vendors are expanding their product portfolio by offering surgical sutures, stapling devices, electrosurgical devices, and handheld surgical devices with advanced technologies and compatible materials. As the market reached saturation, especially in developed countries, key players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M&A. A few vendors are investing in R&D activities to revamp their existing product portfolio with technologically advanced products.
Bipolar Forceps Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 250.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASICO LLC, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Conmed Corp., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Faulhaber Pinzetten OHG, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, OPHMED CO. LTD, Opmic Perkasa Mandiri. PT, P.W. Coole and Son Ltd, Stingray Surgical Products LLC, Stryker Corp., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Symmetry Surgical Inc., and Teleflex Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
