Bipolar Forceps Market Size to Grow by USD 250.2 Mn, Increase in Volume of Surgeries Coupled with Chronic Diseases and Older Population to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bipolar Forceps Market by Type (disposable bipolar forceps and reusable bipolar forceps) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the bipolar forceps market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 250.2 million. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request our FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bipolar Forceps Market 2022-2026
Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: An increase in the volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and the older population is driving the growth of the market. The demand for surgical instruments, such as bipolar forceps, has increased with the rise in the number of surgeries. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity, along with the aging population, will have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period. Surgical instruments such as bipolar forceps are used for cardiac surgery, cesareans, and bariatric surgeries. Thus, the presence of a large patient pool with chronic disorders will lead to a significant increase in the demand for bipolar forces for diagnosis and treatment.

  • Market Challenge: Lack of skilled expertise is challenging the growth of the market. In countries such as the US, Canada, India, Brazil, and Iran, there is a severe shortage of highly skilled surgeons, physicians, and technicians. Moreover, a large number of experienced healthcare professionals are nearing retirement. Hence, the unavailability of qualified laboratory personnel and surgeons will increase complications and risks during surgeries.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The bipolar forceps market report is segmented by type (disposable bipolar forceps and reusable bipolar forceps) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the bipolar forceps market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Vendor Landscape

The bipolar forceps market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and local vendors. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is highly intense, with local and regional players posing stiff competition to global players. To remain competitive in the market, vendors are expanding their product portfolio by offering surgical sutures, stapling devices, electrosurgical devices, and handheld surgical devices with advanced technologies and compatible materials. As the market reached saturation, especially in developed countries, key players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M&A. A few vendors are investing in R&D activities to revamp their existing product portfolio with technologically advanced products.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • ASICO LLC

  • B. Braun SE

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

  • Conmed Corp.

  • Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

  • Faulhaber Pinzetten OHG

  • Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG

  • Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH

  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Medtronic Plc

  • OPHMED CO. LTD

  • Opmic Perkasa Mandiri. PT

  • P.W. Coole and Son Ltd

  • Stingray Surgical Products LLC

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH

  • Symmetry Surgical Inc.

  • Teleflex Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Bipolar Forceps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 250.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASICO LLC, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Conmed Corp., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Faulhaber Pinzetten OHG, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, OPHMED CO. LTD, Opmic Perkasa Mandiri. PT, P.W. Coole and Son Ltd, Stingray Surgical Products LLC, Stryker Corp., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Symmetry Surgical Inc., and Teleflex Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Disposable bipolar forceps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Reusable bipolar forceps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 B. Braun SE

  • 10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.5 Conmed Corp.

  • 10.6 Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.7 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

  • 10.8 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 P.W. Coole and Son Ltd

  • 10.11 Stingray Surgical Products LLC

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bipolar Forceps Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bipolar-forceps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-250-2-mn-increase-in-volume-of-surgeries-coupled-with-chronic-diseases-and-older-population-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301627061.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

