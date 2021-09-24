U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,654.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,298.50
    -5.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.70
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4020
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,502.65
    +763.57 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.10
    +4.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,200.89
    +561.49 (+1.89%)
     

BiQ Made It Into G2’s High Performer List For Leading SEO Software On The Market For The Second Time

BiQ
·2 min read

G2 has once again recognized BiQ as one of the top-performing SEO software in the market for its Fall 2021 report.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June of this year, BiQ, a leading cloud-based SEO tool, was awarded its first recognition in the G2 rankings for the summer report. And again, BiQ has successfully achieved another round of enlistment with two high-performer badge awards for G2’s SEO Grid Report and Small Businesses for SEO Grid Report, respectively.

Launched in 2019, BiQ has performed exceptionally in providing well-rounded SEO services with its 4 core SEO tools, namely the Keyword Intelligence, Rank Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Rank Tracking. The tool highlighted a G2 rating of 4.7 out of 5 which, the G2’s Fall 2021 Report for SEO software is scored based on.

The report revealed the SEO tool’s overall satisfaction, rating between 94% to 97%, well beyond the average. BiQ has so far demonstrated outstanding professionalism and expertise in areas where the quality of support they provide greatly shined. Satisfaction towards the ease of setting up and using the software was rated well above the average compared to the other reported SEO software.

BiQ boasted 4 powerful tools that have continuously grown and improved in their functionality and user-friendliness. The SEO tool’s most favorable feature is the keyword performance tracking tool, Rank Tracking, and the combined ranking keyword discovery tool, Rank Intelligence.

BiQ’s spokesperson furthered, “we are really happy that we are again included as one of the high-performers within the SEO industry. I believe this will be a huge motivator for our team in coming up with even better features and updates for BiQ.” The SEO software is still in its early stages of growth, with much room for development.

For more information regarding the BiQ tool’s specifics, please visit https://biq.cloud/.

About BiQ.cloud

BiQ is a comprehensive, multifunctional SEO suite that comprises 4 main tools - Keyword Intelligence, Rank Intelligence, Content Intelligence, and Rank Tracking. The software is designed to help marketers and SEO professionals conduct keyword research, identify their keyword ranking, optimize content, and track their SERP ranking, respectively. The tools allow agencies and businesses to scale and manage their online ranking, get more traffic, and come out on top of their game utilizing the most rewarding SEO insights.

Website: https://biq.cloud/

CONTACT: Name: Kai Wern Email: hello@biq.cloud Organization: BiQ


Recommended Stories

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Tesla to open first Arlington dealership

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be filling the high-end auto dealership void left by Maserati's closure in South Arlington. The electric automaker will convert the former Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership at 2710 S. Glebe Road into a 63,854-square-foot auto sales, delivery and vehicle service center, per plans obtained from Construction Journal. The architect is listed as Callison RTKL Inc. Work will include floor repair, new furniture “with data and power,” demolition of offices, the addition of solar roof panels and Tesla charging stations and other sundry updates.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Future of Apple TV+ amid Emmy wins, ‘Ted Lasso’ success

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to discuss the potential IATSE union strike and the latest developments in the streaming world.

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • China is finally ready to test out its state crude oil reserves

    China is selling its first ever batch of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve tomorrow (Sep. 24). This is the “coming of age of China’s [strategic petroleum reserve],” said Michal Meidan, director of the China energy program at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies in London. “What’s happening on Friday is a test, the first test, of China’s SPR mechanisms…China has never done an SPR release before.”