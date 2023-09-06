BIR Financial Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth AU$906k

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

BIR Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Phacharanad Monthanyanan bought AU$620k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.026 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.043. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30.29m shares for AU$906k. But they sold 4.63m shares for AU$223k. Overall, BIR Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.03. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have BIR Financial Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw insider selling worth AU$7.9k in the last three months. That's only a tiny bit more than the purchases, worth AU$4.1k. Looking at the net result, we don't think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does BIR Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BIR Financial insiders own 82% of the company, currently worth about AU$11m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The BIR Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like BIR Financial insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for BIR Financial (of which 4 are concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

