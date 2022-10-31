U.S. markets closed

Birch Medical Spas Announces Its Inaugural Partnership

·3 min read

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Birch Medical Spas ("Birch"), a newly launched medical spa platform, is excited to welcome Matt and Carrie Brinton and the Elase Medical Spas ("Elase") team as its inaugural partner. Elase is the number one medical spa in Utah, providing career opportunities for hundreds of women and helping thousands of clients to feel more confident. Elase was founded 18 years ago with the goal to empower both its employees and clients by providing education, delivering remarkable service, creating innovative solutions and cultivating community.

Birch Medical Spas Logo (CNW Group/Birch Medical Spas)
Birch Medical Spas Logo (CNW Group/Birch Medical Spas)

In addition to operating one of the country's premier medical spas, Matt and Carrie are recognized leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. They founded the National Institute of Medical Aesthetics 14 years ago based on the belief that education is critical to the responsible growth of the medical spa industry and, as a result, over 2,000 students have graduated as licensed master aestheticians and over 350 medical practitioners have been certified in cosmetic injections.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Birch team and are excited for the growth opportunities this creates for our team members. It was this emphasis on putting people first and alignment on creating an unforgettable client experience, that first drew us to Birch," said Carrie Brinton, co-founder of Elase. "Partnering with Birch will provide Elase with the expertise and capital required to accelerate our growth," added Matt Brinton, co-founder of Elase. Carrie and Matt will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of Elase, with support from the Birch executive team.

This partnership is the first platform investment for Birch, which was founded to reshape the future of the medical spa space by partnering with leading medical spas across the United States. Birch plans to expand across the United States through similar partnerships with best-in-class medical spas.

"We are incredibly excited to formally launch Birch with this partnership," said Stephanie Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Birch. "Matt, Carrie and the entire Elase team have built an exceptional business with a great culture and the Birch team is excited to build on Elase's excellent track record of growth."

Birch is backed by Imperial Capital ("Imperial") as part of the firm's Back, Buy and Build investment strategy. "We see tremendous opportunity within the medical spa industry and are excited to launch Birch with this inaugural partnership," said Nick Moritsugu, Vice President at Imperial.

About Elase Medical Spas

Elase is the largest medical spa in Utah and a 9x winner of Utah's Best of State Award. Elase offers a variety of non-surgical solutions including injectables, laser hair removal, laser skin rejuvenation, facial treatments, and medical grade skin care. Elase pioneered the membership model in the medical spa space. Elase operates four clinics in Utah and recently opened its fifth clinic in Meridian, Idaho. For further information on Elase, visit www.elase.com.

About Birch Medical Spas

Birch is the nation's newest medical spa company built on the philosophy of delivering premium customer experience, building lifetime clients and creating a best-in-class team of medical spa industry leaders. Birch will position itself as a leading medical spa platform through partnerships with business owners looking to expand their medical spas and careers. For further information on Birch, visit www.birchmedspa.com.

About Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business services and consumer services industries. Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing. For further information on Imperial, visit www.imperialcap.com.

Contact Information
Name: Stephanie Hu, Chief Executive Officer
Email: shu@birchmedspa.com 
Phone: 612-219-1171

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birch-medical-spas-announces-its-inaugural-partnership-301663910.html

SOURCE Birch Medical Spas

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/31/c7004.html

