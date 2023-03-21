U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.52
    +45.95 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,509.22
    +264.64 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,845.06
    +169.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.97
    +34.98 (+2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.80
    -41.00 (-2.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4960
    +1.2010 (+0.91%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,184.40
    +379.91 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.65
    +9.61 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Birchwood Credit Services Names Sam Markwood Chief Operating Officer

Birchwood Credit Services
·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / March 21, 2023 / Birchwood Credit Services today announced the appointment of Sam Markwood as Chief Operating Officer.

Samantha Markwood
Samantha Markwood

Sam has an impressive tenure in the mortgage credit services industry. With over 17 years of industry experience, she has held various positions in customer service, operations management, and client success with CBC (now Factual Data) and Certified Credit. As Chief Operating Officer, Sam will be responsible for managing and directing the logistics, workflows, and operations of Birchwood's production team, as well as overseeing the sales and marketing departments within the company.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Sam Markwood's caliber and experience step up to lead our bureau operations," said Larry Avery, CEO of Birchwood. "At this critical moment, we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Sam is an operations and technology visionary with a proven track record of execution. She is a strong communicator who is customer-focused with deep leadership capabilities." He continues, "Furthermore, as a member of various mortgage industry executive teams over the past 17 years, she has a solid understanding of our products and markets."

Sam says of her joining Birchwood, "I am very grateful for the opportunity to join the Birchwood family! I'm extremely excited to work alongside this amazing team of people who share the same core values as I do and I'm looking forward to all the incredible things we will do together as we continue to delight our customers!"

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has provided financial credit services to mortgage professionals, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over three decades.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance, and customer service. Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

Contact Information

Matt Scott
Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement
matt@birchwoodcreditservices.com
(904) 955-9550

SOURCE: Birchwood Credit Services

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745017/Birchwood-Credit-Services-Names-Sam-Markwood-Chief-Operating-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Disney Has More Bad News Investors Will Hate

    Ahead of the company's upcoming earnings call, CEO Bob Iger braced everyone for some unfortunate turns.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Busine

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Costco Shares Interesting Membership News

    The warehouse club shared some insight that might be useful for members and people who are considering joining the warehouse club.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • What Biden's ESG Bill Veto Means For Your Retirement

    President Biden vetoed a Republican attempt to strike down the DOL's new ESG rule Monday, which allows retirement plan fiduciaries to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors when making investments.

  • Tempted to Buy Banks? Don't Catch a Falling Piano

    Over the weekend, several folks contacted me with questions about the banking sector. Just last week, some investors believed that buying Credit Suisse at $2 was a low-risk proposition. Despite the current environment, an analyst at R.W. Baird recommended that investors buy U.S. Bancorp .

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • Apple Stock Gears Up for Major Breakout

    Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution

    I am 66 years old, still working and with very good health insurance. My company does not have a 401(k). I do have an individual retirement account (IRA) with approximately $120,000 invested. I contribute $272 per month, yet my program … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘Am I Getting Fleeced?' I'm 66, Contributing $272 Per Month to an IRA and Paying $136 Monthly in Fees. That's 50% of My Contribution appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Shares Are at a Pivot Point

    Shares of Apple are watched closely by many fundamental and technical analysts. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, I can see that prices made a low in late December/early January.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Powell Looms; Donald Trump Stock Surges Amid Legal Drama

    The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.

  • Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs expects a commodities supercycle driven by China and the capital flight from energy markets and investment this month after concerns triggered by the banking sector, the U.S. bank's head of commodities said. "As losses mounted, it spilled into commodities," Jeff Currie, global head of commodities for Goldman Sachs, told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-First Republic considers downsizing if capital raise fails -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -First Republic Bank, the U.S. regional bank struggling to remain viable following a flight of deposits, is looking at ways it can downsize if its attempts to raise new capital fail, according to three people familiar with the matter. First Republic has been working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to find new sources of capital after a consortium of major banks provided it with a total of $30 billion in deposits last week in a move of solidarity. Unrealized mark-to-market losses in First Republic's loan book and investment portfolio have been an obstacle to clinching an investment, Reuters has reported.

  • Earnings Preview: Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Micron (MU) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • How the Five-Year Rule Affects Roth 401(k)s & Roth IRAs

    Saving through a Roth 401(k) can help you grow a nest egg that you can then tap into in retirement without having to pay taxes. If you leave your job or you're ready to retire, you may be wondering what … Continue reading → The post How to Roll Over a Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.