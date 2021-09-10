Bird's first e-bikes arrive in San Diego

Back in June, Bird announced its first-ever e-bike . At the time, the company said it planned to bring the EV to select cities in North America, Italy, Spain, Germany and France throughout 2021. On Friday, Bird announced the Bird Bike will first appear in San Diego. The company has partnered with San Diego State University to bring the e-bike, along with its Bird Two and Three scooters , to the school’s 280-acre campus. Students and faculty staff can ride the bicycle starting this month.

The pedal-assist e-bike features a top speed of 15.5 miles per and can travel up to 56 miles on a single charge. It also comes with Bird’s geofencing technology, which can automatically cap the speed of the bike in certain areas. As with the company’s electric scooters, a network of fleet managers will care for and manage the bikes. The company said SDSU students will have access to the Bird Bike at reduced prices. Bird has also put in place incentives to encourage safe riding and responsible parking.