U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +10.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,222.00
    +63.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,298.25
    +53.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.50
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.70
    -0.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0441
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.47
    -1.40 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2334
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2250
    +0.1720 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,984.43
    -446.85 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.34
    +429.66 (+177.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,601.03
    +53.98 (+0.20%)
     

Bird changes course, drops vehicle sales in pursuit of profitability

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Bird presented its first quarter 2022 earnings on Monday after the bell.

Revenue has decreased consistently since the company went public via a special purpose acquisition merger in November last year. As a result, Bird is looking at streamlining resources so it can achieve profitability this year. Bird's initiatives involve focusing on its most profitable markets, potentially pulling out of less profitable markets and slowing the expansion of vehicle sales, like the e-bike the company launched last summer or the retail scooters launched in December.

Bird shares fell 7.4% Monday, but then took an abrupt turn in after-market trading, shooting up more than 36.5%.

Financials

Bird's first quarter pulled in revenue of $38 million, which the company says is up 48% year-over-year. However, quarter-over-quarter, revenue is down from $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and represents a continued decrease in revenue over the last three quarters – in Q3 2021, when Bird first began reporting earnings publicly, the company closed out the quarter with $65.4 million. Despite this downward trend QoQ, Bird beat its own revenue expectations of between $34 million and $36 million, as well as Wall Street expectations of $35.7 million.

Gross margins and ride profit were also down this quarter, at 9% compared to 15% last quarter and $13 million compared to $23.8 million last quarter, respectively. YoY, gross margin grew one percentage point, but ride profit grew 72% compared to $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Bird managed to show a net income of $10.4 million, compared to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $39.6 million. This is primarily attributable to $140.1 million of income that came from senior preferred stock financing, the business combination with Switchback Corporation II and its private investment in public equity financing. While this shows up as an income on the balance sheet, it's not considered cash to be used by the company.

During Bird's earnings call on Monday, CEO Travis VanderZanden said performance early in the quarter was impacted by bad weather (which is always the case during the end and beginning of the year) and a surge in Omicron cases. This manifests on the balance sheet as fewer rides in Q1, at 7.3 million, down from 9.4 million last quarter, and fewer average rides per day per scooter.

Similar to last quarter, shared rides made up the majority of Bird's revenue, with scooter and bike sales taking only a sliver of the pie. In fact, quarter-over-quarter, revenue from sales decreased from around $9 million to $4 million, which might be part of the reason the company is pulling back from the retail portion of its business.

In terms of other operating expenses, the first quarter saw Bird spend close to $85 million on general and administrative costs, which includes a stock-based compensation expense of $44.7 million. This, along with other expenses, left Bird at an operating loss of almost $97 million.

The company closed out the quarter with $35 million in cash.

Bird's revised guidance

It's clear the continued unpredictability of the pandemic and other headwinds has sobered Bird in terms of full-year revenue projections. The company provided updated guidance, expecting revenue for the fiscal year 2022 to be between $275 million and $325 million. At the end of 2021, Bird expected full-year revenue to be at least $350 million.

Despite the tough start to the year, the company is expecting ridership to pick up based on "a significant increase in demand beginning in early March as macro headwinds eased, weather improved and consumers turned to transportation alternatives such as Bird in light of higher gas prices," said VanderZanden.

"With that said, the softness early in the quarter resulted in lower utilization year-over-year, which negatively impacted adjusted EBITDA for the period," continued the CEO.

VanderZanden said Bird expects to deliver its first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of this year, and its first full year positive adjusted EBITDA in 2023. The company is aiming for $80 million in annual run-rate cost savings for 2022, resulting in an annual adjusted operating expense run-rate of no more than $160 million.

"We have already received the vast majority of the vehicles we intend to deploy in 2022," said Yibo Ling, Bird's chief financial officer. "As such, we believe we're well positioned with our vehicle deliveries for the balance of '22 and will maintain a disciplined approach to vehicle allocation."

To get on the path to profitability, Bird will be tightening its belt, dropping some dead weight and focusing on the sharing business. Or as Bird put it, the company plans to "streamline and consolidate its resourcing against its core business."

In other words...they will likely fire a bunch of people, particularly in those markets where Bird isn't making money or that have unfavorable regulatory environments.

Bird did not confirm whether layoffs were in the company's future.

"We have decided to slow the expansion of our product sales portfolio offering," said VanderZanden. "We will additionally be realigning our resources to prioritize sharing operations within our existing U.S. and EMEA regions, which have proven investment returns while taking a measured approach to further geographic expansion. And we will be open to leaving some markets that do not meet our profitability goals given current market conditions."

This comes a little over a year after Bird promised $150 million to expand its operations in Europe.

When pressed, VanderZanden said Bird would likely focus on improving and possibly expanding its sharing business in the U.S. and Europe. If the company were to consider pulling out of certain markets, we might expect that to happen in places like Canada or the Middle East in the coming months.

Recommended Stories

  • How much plastic do you use in a week?

    Participants will be given their personal plastic footprint at the end of the week.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • YouTube Unveils Slate Of Black Voices Fund Content

    EXCLUSIVE: YouTube has ordered five new original projects as part of its Black Voices Fund. It will launch Recipe for Change: Amplifying Black Women featuring Mary J. Blige, Saweetie, Tabitha Brown, Jackie Aina, which will see them come together to celebrate the stories, traditions, identities and experiences of Black women as they gather around the […]

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukrainian military base targeted in Russian missile attack

    Ukrainian defenders rescued from Mariupol to be exchanged for captive Russians Ukraine retakes Kharkiv in small but significant victory Putin threatens ‘response’ if Nato military infrastructure deployed on Nordic soil Russian strike on Mykolaiv beach bar gives sobering hint at what lies ahead Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Backer of stricken TerraUSD says spent reserves trying to salvage dollar peg

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -An affiliate of the company behind collapsed stablecoin TerraUSD on Monday said it had spent the bulk of its reserves trying to defend its dollar peg last week and would use what little remained to compensate some users who had lost out. Cryptocurrency markets were rocked by the spectacular collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin which lost its 1:1 dollar peg. Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a Singapore-based non-profit organisation designed to maintain TerraUSD's price, had been building large reserves of cryptocurrencies - including over 80,000 bitcoin - to support the peg.

  • Is AbbVie Stock A Buy As Humira Biosimilar Rivals Loom?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy today with its biggest medicine, Humira, soon to face biosimilar rivals in the U.S.?

  • Terra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculation that the collapse of one of the biggest experiments in decentralized finance could bring about the death of crypto appears to have been overblown. If Terra’s implosion had happened after a few more months of growth, the resultant market impact might have created a DeFi version of 2008 — instead, high-profile algorithmic stablecoins may end up being the main casualty.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion a

  • Sundial Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe largest cr

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Elliott dissolves stake in Duke Energy, discloses stake in Suncor

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York-based Elliott Investment Management, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, has dissolved its stake in Duke Energy Corp, the firm disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday. Elliott owned 1 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a filing made in February. The so-called 13F filings, made on Monday, show what investment managers owned at the end of the previous quarter and while they are backward looking, they are widely reviewed for signs of investment trends.

  • Chevron, Micron and 18 More Stocks Goldman Recommends to Ride Out the Storm

    FEATURE Exxon Mobil Qualcomm Micron and Chevron are just some of the 20 “margin of safety” stocks Goldman Sachs recommends as macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have roiled U.S. stocks markets.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.