Bird Construction Inc. Announces Release Date and Conference Call for 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. A conference call and live webcast to discuss the results will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Bird Construction Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Bird Construction Inc.)

The call will be hosted by Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Gingrich, Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are invited to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-328-1925 at least 10 minutes prior to the start.

The live webcast will be held at https://services.choruscall.ca/links/bird2023q1.html. Participants should join at least 10 minutes prior to the start to register and install any necessary software. The accompanying presentation of the 2023 first quarter financial results will be available after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

Related financial documents will be posted at https://www.bird.ca/investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or

W.R. Gingrich, CFO

Bird Construction Inc.

5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400

Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6

Phone: (905) 602-4122

investor.relations@bird.ca

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

Story continues

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c4287.html