U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,288.58
    +29.06 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,467.36
    +293.29 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,205.46
    +75.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.22
    +1.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.60
    -29.80 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8840
    +0.7540 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,505.02
    +513.64 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.70
    +23.76 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.55
    +84.46 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Bird Construction Inc. Announces Selection as General Contractor for the City of Barrie Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade Program Delivered Through an IPD Contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BIRDF

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been selected by the City of Barrie to take the role of General Contractor for the City's Wastewater Treatment Facility (WwTF) upgrade program ("the Project"). Together with Maple Reinders in a Joint-Venture (MBJV), a collaborative entity, Bird will assume primary responsibility for construction services for the duration of the Project which will be delivered through an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model. The construction cost estimate for the project is valued at approximately $125 million.

Bird Construction Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Bird Construction Inc.)
Bird Construction Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Bird Construction Inc.)

Investments to improve the City of Barrie's WwTF infrastructure are being made to ensure optimal design and delivery of wastewater services for the City of Barrie, while accommodating growth. The redevelopment and expansion of the City's WwTF will be managed as a Design and Construction Program combining a series of distinct, interdependent projects, to be delivered in a coordinated and sequenced approach, making IPD an ideal delivery method.

IPD is a contracting method that promotes productivity and efficiency, through bringing together the owner, consultants, general contractor, and occasionally, trade contractors, and suppliers, to work together in a collaborative setting. The IPD model aligns incentives for the partners through terms that incentivize the achievement of project goals and provides full transparency regarding project costs. Leading the construction activities for the Project, Bird will provide input into the planning and design processes to support and contribute to their successful planning and delivery.

"Bird has established a prominent industry position in collaborative contracting and I am pleased to see this recognized through multiple IPD awards that have contributed substantially to our robust Backlog," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Over the past several years, we have been awarded a number of wastewater projects under this contracting method, and we look forward to bringing our technical and project execution expertise to the City of Barrie. This Project contributes to our expanding portfolio and reach in Ontario and reflects our discipline and diligence in providing a highly regarded client service approach that positions us to continue to build long-term shareholder value."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c5932.html

Recommended Stories

  • Columbia financial advisor recognized with award

    Columbia financial advisor was presented with the Ameriprise award for top-notch services.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • U.S. Futures Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures rallied as investors’ hopes for peace got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delist

  • Exclusive-Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips, clouding outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45%-54% of the world's semiconductor grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • AT&T eyes nearly $48 billion network investment in post-media company

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc expects to invest about $48 billion through the end of 2023 to expand its fiber internet and 5G wireless services, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday, as it detailed the vision for the business after unwinding its media assets. After facing skepticism from shareholders over its expensive quest to become a media and entertainment company, AT&T is working to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc in a deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. "Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T," said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, in a press release ahead of a presentation to analysts on Friday.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • A Fresh Look at Marvell Technology

    If you used my December column on Marvell Technology as a guide, traders should have been stopped out of their long positions in the semiconductor manufacturer at $75 . In the updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MRVL, below, we can see a bullish piercing pattern in the past few days. A rally back above the 200-day moving average line, should it happen, will improve the picture.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Rivian’s Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings. Wall Street Says Buy the Dip, Of Course.

    Rivian results weren't good enough for investors and shares are down again. Wall Street isn't giving up on the stock, however, and believes investors should chase the stock as it drops.