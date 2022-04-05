U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.38
    -1.90 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5400
    +0.7680 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,913.86
    -549.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Bird Construction Inc. Awarded Two Five Year MSA Contracts and Two Industrial Facilities Turnaround Contracts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded two five-year master service agreement ("MSA") contracts for industrial maintenance services, and two industrial facilities turnaround contracts. The total value of the awarded contracts is an estimated $90M.

Bird Construction Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Bird Construction Inc.)
Bird Construction Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Bird Construction Inc.)

The MSA contracts, both awarded by existing clients, span across the upstream oil and gas and petrochemical sectors. The awards are reflective of the value Bird's experienced teams bring to clients, created by a robust safety record, years of consistent performance on sites, and a strong client service approach.

The multi-year contracts contribute positively to Bird's growing recurring revenue stream and positioning for future opportunities that will drive incremental long-term MSA portfolio growth. In addition, the two turnaround contracts, also with existing clients, reflect Bird's strategy to expand service offerings with upstream oil and gas clients.

"Bird, through our wholly-owned Stuart Olson subsidiary, is a tier one industrial maintenance, repair and operations service provider to the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, and I am very pleased that the value our team brings to the market continues to be recognized and rewarded," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "As a result of the distinctive benefits provided by our bundled service offering together with our strong consistent performance and geographic diversification, we remain well-positioned for the robust pipeline of opportunities in Western Canada, as well as the energy industry nationally. Our reputation as a top service provider in the industry, combined with the consistent multi-year awards, support our drive for profitable growth and long-term shareholder value."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c9129.html

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Beijing Audit Shift Spark China Bull Run?

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Just Sank Markets. Here’s Why.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Popped on Tuesday

    In a note out this morning, Citi raised its price target on Pfizer stock by 24%, to $57 a share, and placed the stock on a "positive Catalyst Watch," reflecting the banker's belief that Pfizer might go even higher. Although anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has died down a bit of late, Citi maintains what it calls an "underlying pessimistic view" about this sneaky virus and its ability to spin off new variants that can elude old vaccines. For the time being, Citi's view is that people are feeling too complacent in the absence of "the next virulent variant," reports TheFly.com.

  • Trump’s Truth Social parent DWAC stock extends decline

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Digital World Acquisition shares.

  • Why SoFi Stock Fell 17% in March

    Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) dropped 17.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A strong earnings report wasn't enough to overcome the sell-off that hit growth stocks and bank stocks. Its losses were lower than expected by Wall Street, and SoFi's projections for the full year 2022 indicate that it expects to maintain this momentum.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April

    Users of the commission-free trading app have remained committed to high-quality picks despite their recent weakness.

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.