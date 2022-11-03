Bird Construction Inc. Notice To Proceed On Multi-Year Task Order By Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it has received a limited notice to proceed with early work (pre-mobilization) for a strategically important multi-year task order under the previously announced Port Hope Area Initiative ("PHAI") Master Construction Contract ("MCC") by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories ("CNL") for an undisclosed amount.

The work involves the remediation of approximately 400 sites in the municipality of Port Hope. The overarching MCC includes close to one billion dollars in remediation work, where Bird has the opportunity to bid on multiple work packages.

"We are focused on building a strong working relationship with our client and the community as we undertake this important environmental remediation work," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "The multi-year nature of the task order and significant volume of work required under the MCC supports Bird's strategy to grow our recurring revenue streams in future years. Notably, this contract expands our recurring revenue streams in the energy sector, driving continued diversification and top-line growth potential for our industrial portfolio in Ontario."

