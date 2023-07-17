Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Bird Construction's (TSE:BDT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bird Construction:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = CA$66m ÷ (CA$1.2b - CA$775m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Bird Construction has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bird Construction compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bird Construction.

So How Is Bird Construction's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Bird Construction are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 152%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Bird Construction thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 64%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

Our Take On Bird Construction's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Bird Construction is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 49% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Bird Construction (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

