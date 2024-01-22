Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0358

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0358 on the 20th of February. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Bird Construction's stock price has increased by 41% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Bird Construction's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Bird Construction's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 85.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.76 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.56. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Bird Construction has grown earnings per share at 38% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Bird Construction's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bird Construction that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

