Bird Construction's (TSE:BDT) Dividend Will Be CA$0.0358

Bird Construction Inc.'s (TSE:BDT) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0358 per share on 20th of February. This will take the annual payment to 3.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Bird Construction's stock price has increased by 40% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Bird Construction's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Bird Construction was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 83.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Bird Construction's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend is currently lower than it was 10 years ago, indicating that there has been a downward trend over that time. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.76 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.56. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.0% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Bird Construction has impressed us by growing EPS at 38% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Bird Construction Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Bird Construction analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Bird Construction not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

