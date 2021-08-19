Bird unveils a $2,299 electric bike you can own

While Bird is mostly known for its rental scooters, it expanded its electric transportation offerings back in June when it introduced a bike-sharing service. Now, the company is giving those who want electric bikes of their own a new option to choose from: It has launched a new product called Bird Bike, which people can purchase right now for US$2,299. The electric bike has a Bafang rear hub motor with 50 miles of range and a 36-volt removable battery made of LG cells for easy charging.

In the UK and the European Union, owners will have access to 250 watts of continuous rated power in line with local regulations. Meanwhile, users in the US will have access to 500 watts of electric support. The bike has a pedal assist speed of 20 mph and has a thumb throttle, which can give riders an extra burst of acceleration to help them take on difficult inclines.

Bird

It's also equipped with an LCD display showing the rider's speed, battery charge, assist information and other details. Other features include a commercial-grade aluminum alloy frame, puncture-resistant tires and Bluetooth connectivity with the Bird app, allowing riders to easily switch their vehicle lights on and off and to view their battery range and miles ridden.

The Bird Bike comes in two types: One has a step-through frame, while the other has a step over frame. It also comes in two colors, namely Stealth Black and Gravity Gray. Bird is selling limited quantities of the e-bike right now on its website, but it will be available more broadly from retailers in the US and Europe this fall.