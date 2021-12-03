U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Bird expands its electric wheelchair and mobility scooter rentals to San Diego

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Bird is bringing its electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters to more cities. The company and its partner, Scootaround, are expanding the program to San Diego as of today. The wheelchairs and mobility scooters recently arrived in San Francisco too. The California expansion follows a pilot in New York City.

Using a custom Scootaround interface in the Bird app, folks can find, reserve and pay to use accessible vehicles. They can select convenient pick-up and drop-off locations, and riders are provided with an in-person tutorial.

Bird is offering discounts on rentals. In San Diego, the vehicles cost $5 per day to use for up to three days at a time. The company also offers free rentals in some areas. 

