U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.79
    +36.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,590.03
    +184.79 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,393.23
    +47.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.13
    -21.61 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0320 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4040
    -0.2780 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,554.45
    -916.96 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.88
    -20.59 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Bird will expand access to electric scooters for public transit in Nashville

Kris Holt
·1 min read

Bird is teaming up with Nashville with the aim of filling certain public transit gaps in the community with electric scooters. The company and the city's public transit agency hope to boost adoption of public transportation and eco-friendly transit options.

The two sides will harness WeGo Public Transit’s data and expertise about transit usage patterns as well as Bird's know-how to build their pilot program. Folks traveling to and from some areas of the city "will have consistent and reliable access" to e-scooters, according to Bird. The hope is that residents will opt for a scooter for the last-mile section of their journeys, which are often taken by car.

Bird noted in a press release that transit gaps can prevent people from having easy access to public transportation. Scooters can help those without cars get to and from bus stops and train stations. Bird didn't say when the program will ramp up or how much the scooter rides will cost.

The agreement marks Nashville's first private-public partnership based on expanding access to e-scooters. Bird has operated in the city since 2018. Other micromobility companies have a presence there, including Lime and Unagi.

Public-private partnerships aren't exactly novel for Bird, though. Spain, for instance, forged its first public-private micromobility partnership with the company back in 2020.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

Recommended Stories

  • In drag races between Lucid and Tesla, one EV maker was clear winner

    Youtube channel DragTimes staged a series of quarter mile races between Tesla's Plaid and the Lucid Air.

  • Why does Tesla keep recalling cars?

    If you buy a Tesla, there’s a good chance the company will need it back to fix a serious problem. On Jan. 30, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US confirmed a recall (pdf) of Tesla vehicles with Full Self-Driving (Beta) software over the “rolling stop” functionality which let them move through intersections without coming to a complete halt. 2021: In November, Tesla recalled 7,600 US vehicles over concerns that their air bag cushions may tear when deployed.

  • Ford Is an Overnight Success Years in the Making

    The company is making remarkable headway selling EVs and improving profits. Its quarterly results are due on Thursday.

  • Ford stock gains after January U.S. sales were flat but EV sales nearly triple

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the automaker reported January U.S. vehicle sales that were flat relative to a year ago, while electric vehicle sales nearly tripled. Total U.S. sales were 143,531 vehicles, including a 4.3% decline in truck sales to 71,734 vehicles and an 8.5% increase in sport-utility vehicle (SUV) sales to 66,122 vehicles. Electrified sales rose 167.2% to 13,169 vehicles, which the company said was four times the growth of the overall

  • Will Rivian Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

    It would be an understatement to say Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) got off to a rocky start since its Nov. 10 initial public offering. Priced at $78 per share, the upstart electric vehicle maker is already down 23%, and is sitting 67% below the high point it reached days after going public. To think it could earn a trillion-dollar valuation seems almost absurd at this point, but it took Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) more than a decade to finally cross over that threshold, so never say never.

  • GM and Ford Are Talking Up EV Plans. The Biggest Beneficiary Might Be Tesla.

    An industrywide push into electric vehicles brings competition for EV leader Tesla—from Ford and GM especially. But it brings some benefits, too.

  • GM's Chevy Silverado EV already has 110,000 reservations

    General Motors said it has secured more than 110,000 reservations for its new all-electric Chevrolet Silverado, which includes reservations from more than 240 fleet operators, Chair and CEO Mary Barra said in the company's full-year and fourth quarter earnings letter to shareholders. The fresh reservations details on Chevy Silverado EV comes just a few weeks after the RST First Edition variant of the all-electric pickup truck sold out in 12 minutes.

  • Air taxi CEO: fully-autonomous plane market could reach $4 trillion by 2035

    Whether it’s commuting by car, cab, or public transportation, the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life can make traveling throughout a city time-consuming, costly, or both. However, advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero may have just the solution — a fully-autonomous, electric flying taxi.

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Nio Stock A Buy? Marquee New Electric Vehicles Are Coming In 2022

    Nio stock is trying to recover after a sharp sell-off. Here's what the stock chart, Nio earnings say about buying the EV stock now.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM Stock Falls On Earnings But Wall Street Cheers Signs Of Chip Recovery, Huge EV Goal

    General Motors delivered mixed quarterly results late Tuesday, but sees a sharp EV ramp in 2022 as chip supplies improve Ford Motor earnings are due Thursday. GM stock fell Wednesday. In opening remarks on a late Tuesday earnings call, CEO Mary Barra zeroed in on electric vehicles.

  • GM's Q4 sales suggest a banner 2022

    Strong sales of its existing pickup and SUV lines in Q4 have GM positioned for a strong start to 2022 as the company works to electrify and automate its vehicle offerings.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Analyst Predicts 'Choppy' Road To Ramp-Up?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as shares fall below their IPO price? RIVN stock slumps as analysts see production woes ahead.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy On New EV Target, Cruise Milestone?

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors offered new details about its EV ramp as it tries to shake its underdog status.

  • Ford to Spend Up to $20 Billion Reorganizing for Shift to Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is planning a major reorganization to prepare for the electric future, using Tesla Inc.’s success as a road map and accelerating EV spending by as much $20 billion.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairU.S. Stocks Post Best Three-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapIndia Finally Warms to Cryp

  • Ford to make new investment of up to $20 billion in EV push- Bloomberg News

    The investment of $10 billion to $20 billion will be spread out over the next five to ten years and will include converting its present factories around the world to electric-vehicle production, the report https://bit.ly/3L4LFxS said, citing people familiar with the plan. Under a plan dubbed "Ford+" meant to have investors value it more like a technology company, the No. 2 U.S. automaker had already pledged to spend over $30 billion on EVs, including battery development, by 2030. The latest push is being led by a former Apple Inc and Tesla executive, the report said.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Today

    Tesla had a less-than-ideal day, but that's not likely to give any real benefit to the younger electric vehicle company.

  • GM prioritizes faster EV launches ahead of fatter profits

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will spend more than the $35 billion previously planned through 2025 to speed up launches of new electric vehicles, and noted that investments in technology will take priority over richer profits next year. GM said it expects 2022 operating profit of $13 billion to $15 billion, in line with a record 2021 operating profit of $14.3 billion, even though vehicle production is expected to increase as semiconductor supplies improve and pricing power remains strong. "What we're doing here is essentially redeploying some of the upside earnings from the additional volume into acceleration and taking a longer-term view than just trying to maximize short-term profit," GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said during a conference call.

  • Tesla Stock Falls As EV Giant Puts An End To Self-Driving Rolling Stops

    Tesla will recall a "rolling stop" feature on nearly 54,000 vehicles with FSD Beta self-driving software.