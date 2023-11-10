Bird flu hits commercial layer operation in southeast Iowa with 1.2 million chickens

Bird flu has hit a commercial egg-laying operation with 1.2 million chickens in southwest Iowa's Taylor County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture reported Friday.

The state agency said highly pathogenic avian influenza also infected a backyard flock in east-central Iowa’s Jones County, with 23 mixed-species birds.

Bird flu hit a Taylor County commercial layer operation with 1.2 million chickens, the Iowa Department of Agriculture said Friday. A backyard flock with 23 birds also were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, the agency said.

The birds in both flocks will be destroyed to contain the deadly disease. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamation Friday for Taylor County to better enable state and federal agencies to track, monitor and contain the disease.

Iowa has reported 11 infected flocks this fall. Migrating wild birds carry the virus and spread it as they cross the state and Midwest.

Since the start of the current bird flu outbreak in 2022, state and federal officials have required the destruction of 16.2 million birds to contain the disease’s spread. Nationally, 61.5 million birds have been destroyed, U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the recent infections in birds do not present a public health concern, and it remains safe to eat poultry products.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Bird flu hits a commercial flock with 1.2 million birds