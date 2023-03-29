Bird River Announces $150,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) ("Bird River" or the "Corporation") announces, as previously disclosed in the Corporation's news release dated February 28, 2023, the non-brokered private placement for the sale of up to 1,500,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.10 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "Private Placement"). Bird River intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and expenses related to the previously announced proposed transaction.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the renewable energy sector and resource exploration activities. Bird River holds a net smelter royalty (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information on the Corporation is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the proposed terms of the Private Placement and the expected use of proceeds. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements and are frequently identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary are more fully described in our annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by applicable laws.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Corporation and management, as well as financial statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.





