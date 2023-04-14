Bird River Closes $152,500 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Bird River Resources Inc. (CSE:BDR) ("Bird River" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,525,000 common shares (the "Private Placement"), exceeding the previously announced maximum amount. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Corporation raised aggregate gross proceeds of $152,500. The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and expenses related to the previously announced proposed transaction.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation paid cash finder's fees of $3,500 to an eligible finder. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day from their issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws, and no insiders of Bird River subscribed for shares under the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the renewable energy sector and resource exploration activities. Bird River holds a net smelter royalty (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information on the Corporation is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and the expected use of proceeds. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements and are frequently identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary are more fully described in our annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by applicable laws.

Story continues

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the Corporation and management, as well as financial statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749363/Bird-River-Closes-152500-Private-Placement



