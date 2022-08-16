Bird Toys Market Demand to Increase by 1.6x with Surge in Usage of Toys Products due to Rising Birds Ownerships - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America bird toys market over the forecast period amid high adoption of birds as pets in the country

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the bird toys market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 386 Mn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at an 5% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 631 Mn by 2032

Birds toys are utilized by bird owners to burn off energy and engage their pet birds. Toys for birds give both physical and mental stimulation. Pets utilize bird toys to release their pent-up energy and play.

Request Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15350

Bird-care spending is increasing as the popularity of adopting birds as companions for mental well-being, health, and amusement grows. Pet birds require new and varied types of toys that are supplied and replaced out of their cage on a regular basis so that the birds do not become bored with them.

Additionally, pet owners' humanization of birds and treating them as family members has a favorable impact on the pet toys. The global pet toys and training market, on the other hand, is constrained by a lack of understanding among purchasers about how to use specific items for training purposes.

However, throughout the forecasted period, the growing popularity of natural and eco-friendly pet toys is predicted to create opportunities for the global pet toys and training market.

Key Takeaways from the Bird Toy Market Study:

Online segments contributed to the lion's share in the bird's toy market.

North America is expected to be the dominating bird toy market due to the increasing population of pet owners and trends in pet adoption.

Europe and South Asia are the fastest growing bird toy market on the back of an increase in pet adoption and a growing trend of pet humanization.

In terms of product type, the foraging toys segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Story continues

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15350

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of bird toy products are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisement offers, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of shaving care globally.

Major players present in the Birds Toys products market are Superbirdtoystore, Petsmart, Petathome, Petvalu, Makeyourownpettoys, Petland, Petmate, and others

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Birds Toys market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the shaving care market based on product types (foot toys, swings & bungees, snugglies, perches & perch toy, foraging toys, chewing toys, noisemakers, climbing toys, play gyms) by price range (low, medium, and premium), by sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarket, pets specialty stores, pets care center, online retailers, and other sales channel), and across seven key regions.

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15350

Bird Toys Market by Category

Product Type:

Foot Toys

Swings & Bungees

Snugglies

Perches & Perch Toys

Foraging Toys

Chewing toys

Noisemakers

Climbing toys

Play gyms

Price Range:

Low

Medium

Premium

Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pets Specialty Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Pet care centers

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15350

Bird Toy Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

4. Global Bird Toy Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Mn Units) Projections, 2022-2032

Read Full TOC…

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Consumer Product Insights Landscape

Bird Carriers Market: The global bird carriers market size is estimated at US$ 116 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 251 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% between 2022 to 2032.

Traditional Toys and Games Market: The global traditional toys and games market size is projected to grow at 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Pet Toys Market: The pet toys market participants are currently engaged in leveraging their presence in both commercial and residential sectors that include households, pet hotels and day care centers.

Bird Food Market: The global bird food market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032.

Wild Birds Products Market: Wild Birds Market are one of the major source of pollination, which encourages people to take care of birds living nearby one's surrounding.

Pet Grooming Market: The global pet grooming market valuation is poised to total US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022. Growing trend of pet humanization across the globe is spurring demand for pet grooming products, which is expected to boost sales at a healthy 6.2% CAGR. Against this backdrop, the market valuation will reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2032.

Toy Storage Market: The toy storage is an industry which is directly related to the toy industry. The sales of toys also drive the sales of toys storage in many parts of the world and the toy industry too has seen growth which factors to the toy storage industry.

Toy Kitchens and Play Food Market: The Global Toy Kitchens And Play Food Market are driven by growing demand for a kitchen set among children, especially among girls.

Decompression Toys Market: The Decompression Toys Market is set to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Cat Toys Market: The Cat Toys Market has seen a steady growth in the past decade and is the second largest segment in the overall pet toys market after dog toys.

About Us:

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Latest Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/

Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bird-toy-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

SOURCE: Future Market Insights





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712299/Bird-Toys-Market-Demand-to-Increase-by-16x-with-Surge-in-Usage-of-Toys-Products-due-to-Rising-Birds-Ownerships--Future-Market-Insights-Inc



