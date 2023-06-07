BirdDog Technology Limited (ASX:BDT) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

There wouldn't be many who think BirdDog Technology Limited's (ASX:BDT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Tech industry in Australia is similar at about 1.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has BirdDog Technology Performed Recently?

BirdDog Technology could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. Perhaps the market is expecting its poor revenue performance to improve, keeping the P/S from dropping. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like BirdDog Technology's to be considered reasonable.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 28%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 195% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would definitely welcome the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 8.1% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 3.1%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that BirdDog Technology's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Looking at BirdDog Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

