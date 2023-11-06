Birkenstock IPO Was Too High, Say Some Banks That Took It Public

(Bloomberg) -- Several banks that helped take Birkenstock Holding Plc public say investors paid too much in its IPO, even as a majority of Wall Street’s typically bullish sell-side analysts see upside in the stock.

That’s among the main takeaways from research coverage at firms that underwrote the sandals-maker’s October initial public offering, which had one of the worst debuts for a US-listed company to raise more than $1 billion in the past two decades.

Five banks including Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc had analysts start coverage with 12-month price targets below Birkenstock’s $46 offer price, implying investors are better off putting their money to work elsewhere.

Birkenstock fell more than 20% in its first three days as a public firm before trimming losses roughly in half. Its $1.5 billion IPO ranks third largest on US exchanges this year but the stock has yet to trade above its offer price.

“A rough trading history will likely be blamed in hindsight on market conditions but also on a punchy valuation range,” wrote HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg in a note.

The initiations came as sell-side analysts were able to weigh in on the company’s prospects after a customary quiet period for firms that participated in the IPO ended. The mixed reception is somewhat of a surprise given that Wall Street is in the business of selling stocks and banks that help guide a company’s introduction to the public markets tend to be more friendly. Seven out of a total of 18 analysts advise against buying shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Even as the majority of banks that underwrote the offering recommend shares, at least four set price targets less than 5% above the $46 offer price — meaning investors would’ve faired better with high-interest savings accounts.

To be fair, Instacart — which does business as Maplebear Inc. — drew a similar reception after struggling out of the gate as other blockbusters like Arm Holdings Plc and Klaviyo Inc. got their share of criticism. Chip designer Arm and Shopify Inc.-backed Klaviyo are currently trading above their offer price, while Instacart is down nearly 8% from its September listing price.

