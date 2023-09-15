Birkenstock reveals 21% revenue jump in updated financials ahead of IPO

FILE PHOTO: A pair of shoes is pictured in a window of a Birkenstock footwear store in Berlin

(Reuters) - German premium footwear maker Birkenstock Holding's revenue jumped 21% in the nine months ended June 30, it said in updated paperwork for a U.S. stock market listing on Friday.

The company, backed by private equity firm L Catterton, is one of a handful of high-profile firms gearing up for a stock market debut. Others including grocery delivery app Instacart and marketing firm Klaviyo are also expected to list their shares soon.

The company's amended filing comes just a day after a smooth debut from SoftBank Group-backed Arm Holdings.

Birkenstock recorded revenue of 1.12 billion euros ($1.20 billion) for the nine months ended June 30, compared with 921.2 million euros in the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 16% to 387 million euros in the same period.

A family-owned business that traces its roots back to 1774, Birkenstock's trademark typically has been comfort rather than fashion. On its website, the company says all elements of its design - the buckles, the straps, the sole and the footbed - have a "functional purpose".

But it has also found favor among fashion aficionados, more so in recent weeks after one of its brands was featured in the blockbuster hit Barbie where Margot Robbie was seen donning a pair of pink Birkenstocks.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the IPO.

($1 = 0.9372 euros)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)