Birkenstock shares slump 11pc on debut in New York

Birkenstock shares have slumped 11pc on its New York debut, sparking fresh fears over the health of the IPO market.

Shares in Birkenstock opened at $41 (£33), below the $46 price the 250-year-old German sandal maker set for its debut this week.

It came despite reports that Birkenstock believed it was pricing its offering conservatively, opting to go for the middle of its $44-$49 range rather than the top, even though there was said to be solid demand.

The early slide in its shares means Birkenstock has recorded the worst opening for a listing of $1bn or more in New York in over two years, according to Bloomberg. It will raise concerns over the level of investor demand for new listings, after a dearth of activity in recent years.

Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert rings a ceremonial bell on the the New York Stock Exchange floor as his company's shares begins trading - Richard Drew/AP

Economic uncertainty and falling tech valuations meant that in the US last year, there were 22 market flotations of technology companies, compared to 127 listings a year earlier. In the UK, the number of floats dropped to 5 from 37.

Companies have, however, recently been testing the water, with a spate of listings taking place in the US over the past few months.

Chip designer Arm went public in New York last month, while grocery delivery app Instacart made its market debut a few days later. While both jumped in their first days of trading, both companies have since given up early gains.

The move to go public by Birkenstock comes after the founding family sold a majority stake in L Catterton – the private equity firm backed by Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault – two years ago. At the time, it was valued at around €4bn (£3.5bn).

The debut is still expected to mean Birkenstock’s valuation has almost doubled since 2021.

L Catterton, which is also backed by luxury giant LVMH, is expected to hold an 82.8pc stake in Birkenstock after the initial public offering. At $41, Birkenstock would still be valued at around $7.8bn.

Birkenstock’s history dates back to 1774 when cobbler Johann Adam Birkenstock set up an operation in Langen-Bergheim, a small village in Germany. His great grandson later went on to develop contoured insoles, and in 1963, the business marketed the shoes as “fitness sandals”.

They have since become popular among celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Scarlett Johansson and Gigi Hadid.

