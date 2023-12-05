Birkey: Tips for growing Christmas cactus

Weather: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center’s Nov. 30 forecast for Dec. 8-14 is calling for above normal temperatures and precipitation. There is still a lot of speculation about the effects of the Canadian smoke this summer and the lower growing-degree-day numbers, which were at a six-year low for the 2023 growing season.

The 60th Monroe County Agriculture Banquet will be held on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Prince of Peace church, 1920 Dunbar Road, Ida. The program will feature an entertaining evening of music from Grant Reiff and The Riflemen presenting an American music show. Tickets are $12 and can be obtained at most Monroe County agri-businesses. Ag Council members, Al Matthes, Glen Wickenheiser, Sam Costello, Ron Stadler, Walt Irodenko, Ron Lunsford, Bob Ferencz, Bob Potter, Frank Deutsch and Ned Birkey also have tickets. Introduced will be new MSU Extension staff, Chris Galbraith, an MSU/ OSU vegetable deucator, and Madelyn Celovsky, an MSU Conservation agronomist educator. All five Monroe County FFA chapters have been invited to attend, courtesy of the MSU/ MCCC Ag program. Calder’s milk will be served, and Lehmann’s Greenhouse poinsettias will grace the tables and be given away. Back in the Day catering will provide a meal of swiss steak, kielbasa and kraut, green bean casserole, redskin potatoes and broccoli salad. Costco cake will also be served along with coffee.

Iowa State University has released an updated Soybean Cyst Nematode (SCN)-resistant soybean variety list, which includes 40 more varieties with Peking SCN resistance than in 2022. The entire list has 866 varieties and five blends of SCN-resistant varieties, 48 more than last year. As of Dec. 1, MSU has not released the results of the 2023 Soybean Variety Trial results, including those at the Lenawee County location. SCN remains the number one pest of soybeans in Monroe County and the U.S.

Farm incomes for 2023 are projected by USDA to be down 17 percent as compared to 2022, which was a record year.Current corn prices are at a three-year low, with some areas, including Monroe County and southeast Michigan, having some corn with vomitoxin. Some good news is that some production costs have declined from 2022. A lot of market attention has now shifted to weather in South American, as they approach the middle of their growing season. “Weather permitting”, the projected closing date of the Welland Canal is Jan. 7, shutting down all shipping into and out of the interior four Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera x buckleyi) is a colorful, long-lasting, indoors, holiday plant for Christmas, with different types for Thanksgiving or Easter. However, unlike other cacti, this is not a plant from a dry, hot, desert location. This is a succulent native to tropical rainforests, where they grow on tree branches and soak up the high humidity, filtered sunlight and warm temperatures. Christmas cacti grow well in most potting mixes that drain well. Plants should be kept in bright, but indirect light, such as east-facing window, with daytime temperatures of 70ºF and evening temperatures between 60-65ºF. Christmas cacti prefer a more humid environment, such as a bright bathroom or kitchen. They tend to produce flowers of pink or lilac colors from early to mid-winter. If the plant is not blooming, it may be receiving too much light or too high temperatures. Nights need to be at least 14 hours long and days between eight to 10 hours for at least six weeks. Strong indoor lighting will hinder flowering so move it to an area that’s exposed to the natural light cycle.

